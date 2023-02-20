LINCOLN – As part of their participation in the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has issued a request for Information (RFI) to expand outreach and to gather potential applicants’ input on various aspects of the program.

All potential applicants are asked to respond to seven specific areas for feedback and input outlined in the RFI Project Description and Scope of Work, including critical elements of the program that are documented in the appendix. This includes items that require clarification or identification of challenges, including funding sources, station locations, and operational data. The deadline for receiving this information is Feb. 24. Funds for the NEVI program will come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), providing states with nearly $7.5 billion to expand the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging network. This funding supports the administration’s goal of expanding EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel

Corridors (AFCs) and other corridors that could be identified in the state.

Nebraska’s portion of the funding is approximately $6 million per year for the next five years. The first-year focus will be on developing electric charging infrastructure on AFCs, which includes Interstate 80 across the state, as well as Nebraska Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 6 in the Omaha area. NDOT is committed to supporting up to 80% of project capital costs, with program applicants expected to furnish the remaining 20%.

Key goals of the program are completing construction of DC Fast Charger (DCFC) sites along the designated Alternate Fuel Corridors (AFCs) in Nebraska, followed by construction of sites in other locations; providing reliable, accessible charging facilities to travelers in Nebraska; and addressing environmental and social justice goals relating to access and location of charging facilities.

For more information about Nebraska’s NEVI plan and to view the RFI, Section 1, and the RFI Appendix, see the NDOT NEVI website.