NDA announces Maricle as agency’s new deputy director

LINCOLN – Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton has announced the hiring of Hilary Maricle for the position of deputy director. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and leadership, began her position at NDA Jan. 18.

“Hilary is a multi-generation farmer/rancher in Nebraska, studied agriculture at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and has devoted her career to ag education, mentoring and leadership,” said NDA Director Vinton. “With her extensive background and knowledge, Hilary understands agriculture and how important ag is to growing Nebraska’s economy. I can’t think of a better person to promote and support Nebraska’s ag industry.”

Maricle has a bachelor of science degree in agricultural sciences and a master of science in leadership education, both from UNL. She holds a Nebraska teaching certificate in ag education and has taught ag education in Spalding and Albion. She taught ag business and was an associate dean at Northeast Community College and has most recently served on UNL’s Extension Leadership team.

Maricle is actively involved in public service and has represented Boone County on the Nebraska Environmental Quality Council and served as County Board Chair and Boone County Development Agency Vice Chair. Her professional affiliations and activities include the Ag Builders of Nebraska, American Farm Bureau, and Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“I have a deep-rooted passion for agriculture that I want to share with others, and I’m excited to be a part of NDA in my home state where agriculture is our number one industry,” said Maricle. “As deputy director, I will build on Nebraska’s current successes in agriculture and pursue future opportunities for Nebraska’s ag industry both locally and internationally to grow Nebraska’s economy. I look forward to learning more about the work NDA does for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and to help capitalize on the many opportunities we have to promote and support Nebraska’s ag industry.”

“Public service is a high calling, and I know Hilary will work hard each day to promote Nebraska agriculture and help us navigate challenges we face in the ag industry,” said Vinton. “I’m looking forward to working with her and seeing the strengths she will bring to NDA and the ag industry.”