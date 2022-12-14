National safety campaign numbers released

WAHOO – For five days, Nov. 23 to 27, 2022, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office participated in a national safety campaign called “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time.”

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that during this grant period, deputies issued 21 citations and a combined total of 102 warnings and violation cards. These citations included speeding violations, domestic assault third degree, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, along with numerous other miscellaneous traffic violations.