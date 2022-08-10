Morse Bluff hoping for big crowd

MORSE BLUFF – Last year, 650 halves of chicken were sold out early, so organizers of the annual Morse Bluff Chicken Barbecue have ordered even more for this year’s meal, which takes place on Sunday, Aug. 14.

The Morse Bluff American Legion Post 340 is hosting this event for the 68th year at the historic American Legion Hall in Morse Bluff. The first portions of chicken will be served at 11:30 a.m.

“We’ll go to 2, or as long as (the chicken) lasts,” said Glen Chvatal, treasurer of the Morse Bluff Post.

Chvatal said the Legion has ordered 700 chicken halves for the dinner, along with gallons of cole slaw and baked beans. The meal will also include rye buns baked in Abie.

It was hard to find enough chicken, according to Chvatal, because of shortages. When avian influenza H5 was found earlier this year in Nebraska, millions of commercially-raised chickens had to be destroyed.

But organizers were persistent and eventually found enough chickens to meet their demands.

Since the event began in 1954, diners have enjoyed their chicken dinner together as a community, eating on picnic tables set up outside of the American Legion Hall.

In 2020, however, they served the meals exclusively via drive-thru because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, they brought back the in-person event, but kept the drive-thru and take-out option as well.

For those who choose to stay and eat at the American Legion Hall, there will be live music. A polka band made up of high school musicians will start things off, followed by the North Bend Community Band.

Legion members have also been selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a rifle or one of numerous pedal tractors. The winners will be announced at the end of the barbecue on Sunday.

The Chicken Barbecue and raffle are the main fundraisers for the American Legion Post, Chvatal said. Money raised will help pay for Legion programs and activities and maintenance of the building, which was built in 1910. It originated as the Rad Plzen Z.C.B.J. meeting building and has been placed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.