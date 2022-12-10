The Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340 met on Nov. 14 with nine members answering roll call.

It was announced that Auxiliary dues for Nebraska will be going up in 2023.

The Auxiliary Charter was draped for long time member Jean Groff. She will be missed by all.

We were reminded of the upcoming Midyear Conference from Jan. 13 to 15 at the Norfolk Lodge and Suites in Norfolk.

Plans were made for our annual Christmas party which will be held on Dec. 12. Social hour will be at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the meal will start at 7 p.m. Brian Jergens will cater the meal and Ben Harvey will be our head speaker.

All Auxiliary, Legionnaires, and veterans are invited to attend.

Following our meeting we served a meal for the Legionnaires and veterans in observances of Veterans Day which was on Nov. 11.