Morgan to headline county fair concert

WAHOO – No fooling, a country chart topper will perform at the Saunders County Fair this summer.

On April Fools’ Day, fair organizers announced that country music artist Craig Morgan will headline the fair concert on July 30.

“He’s a well-known, established country artist,” said Jordan Kavan, a member of the Saunders County Agricultural Society’s fair concert committee.

Morgan has reached the Billboard Country Music charts 17 times in his career with hits like “That’s What I love About Sunday,” which reached No. 1, along with “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Little Bit of Life,” International Harvester,” “Love Remembers” and “Bonfire.”

Morgan released his first album, “Craig Morgan,” in 2000 after a singing demos for other songwriters. The album produced a song that reached 39 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart with “Something to Write Home About.”

After a label change in 2002, Morgan released “I Love It” on Broken Bow Records, which had three hits and sold more than 300,000 copies. His third album, “My Kind of Livin’” went gold and included songs with guest vocals by John Conlee and Brad Paisley. “What I Love About Sunday,” his first No. 1 hit, came off of the album. His next single, “Redneck Yacht Club,” reached No. 2 and sold 500,000 copies.

On Sept. 18, 2008, Morgan became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted by Conlee a month later. Not long after, he had another top 10 hit with “Love Remembers” off his new album, “That’s Why.” Several other hits followed.

Before he became a recording artist, Morgan was in the Army, serving on active duty for nearly 10 years and in the reserves for several more years. He was deployed in Iraq in 2006 when he had his first No. 1 single.

Morgan recently released his first new music in four years on “God, Family, Country,” which includes five new songs and tracks previously released from 2002 to 2008.

“This album is based on everything that’s happened in my life and career,” he said on his website, craigmorgan.com. “I feel like I have some of the most quality songs I’ve ever recorded, and there is a new energy here. After all I’ve been through, I’m at one of the most inspired places I’ve ever been.”

Morgan frequently performs at military bases around the world and has been recognized by the USO for his efforts. He also raises money for veterans organizations.

The country singer also served as a sheriff’s deputy in the mid-1990s and in 2011 was recognized for heroic actions when he saved two young children from a burning house.

Last month, Morgan released a memoir, “God, Family, Country: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad – There’s a Whole Lot More to Me.” He is also appearing in the reality TV series, “Beyond Edge” on CBS.

Morgan’s special guest performer will be Randall King. The west Texas native recently released his major label debut album, “Shot Glass.” He was named the Pandora and Country Now 2022 Country Artist to Watch.

Tickets went on sale on April 1. Advanced online tickets will be on sale until July 23 for $30. Tickets sold July 24 to July 30 will be $39. Early gate entry tickets are $40 and allows ticket holders to enter the gates at 6 p.m. All other ticket holders can enter at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. Tickets are available at saunderscountyfair.com.

Kavan said Saunders County has shown its support for the acts they have brought in since establishing a fair concert a few years ago. Last year, Diamond Rio took the stage, while the year before they went a little more “rock ‘n roll” with 38 Special.

“We have good community support,” Kavan said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.