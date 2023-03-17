ST. PAUL, Minn. – In another move toward shaping future dairy champions, Midwest Dairy recently announced the 2023 Class of Dairy Ambassadors from Nebraska. This group of nine students will promote the dairy community and support Midwest Dairy’s mission to give consumers an excellent dairy experience at a variety of activities throughout the year.

The 2023 Class was hand-selected from multiple applications. These students have a passion for dairy, are enrolled as high school and post-secondary school students and possess strong communication abilities.

Among the nine students chosen was Kaitlyn Hanson of Mead, who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The students will represent the dairy industry in a variety of activities, including interacting with consumers at local and state-wide events, youth educational presentations, and attendance at dairy industry trainings and meetings.

The Dairy Ambassador program also provides students with leadership opportunities to connect with consumers and share their dairy story while networking with their peers and industry professionals. Additionally, each ambassador will receive a $1,000 scholarship at the end of their one-year term.

“At Midwest Dairy, we know that if we are truly committed to propelling the dairy industry forward, we must invest in the leadership of young dairy advocates,” said Molly Pelzer, CEO of Midwest Dairy. “We’re thrilled to welcome such a promising 2023 Class of dairy ambassadors from Nebraska who reflect the hard-working, innovative values that make the entire dairy community strong.”