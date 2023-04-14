FREMONT – Fifty-two high school juniors from across the area were honored during the 2023 Midland University Outstanding High School Leaders Ceremony and Luncheon Friday, March 31, at the Wikert Event Center on the Midland campus. The event was sponsored by Midland University and Pinnacle Bank.

Students were nominated and then applied to be considered for an award. A panel of leaders from Midland University, Pinnacle Bank, and the Fremont community reviewed applications and selected recipients based on involvement, leadership roles, and attributes. Midland is offering $5.2 million in scholarships, and each student that is accepted into, and attends Midland, will receive a scholarship worth $100,000 over four years.