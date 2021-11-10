Merry Market plans shopping experience downtown Wahoo

WAHOO – This weekend’s downtown retail shopping event will kick off the holiday shopping season in Wahoo.

Called the Merry Market, this two-day event features entertainment and treats along with bargains and specials.

Jennifer Woita, executive assistant to the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wahoo Development Foundation, said about 20 businesses are signed up to be a part of Merry Market.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will be live music and a coffee cart set up in the downtown area during the event, Woita said.

The two-day local shopping promotion was founded by the owners of Lucille’s Gift Shop. About nine years ago, they contacted other downtown businesses to inquire whether they would like to coordinate their holiday open houses to offer a special shopping event.

A few years later, the Chamber became part of the event, marketing it as the Merry Market. Woita said they are happy to continue the tradition and legacy originally started by Lucille’s Gift Shop, which closed in 2019.

Merry Market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next day, Saturday, Nov. 13.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.