 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merry Market plans shopping experience downtown Wahoo
0 comments
top story

Merry Market plans shopping experience downtown Wahoo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Merry Market

SHOPPING EXPERIENCE: The two-day retail shopping event called Merry Market will take place Friday and Saturday in downtown Wahoo. (File Photo)

WAHOO – This weekend’s downtown retail shopping event will kick off the holiday shopping season in Wahoo.

Called the Merry Market, this two-day event features entertainment and treats along with bargains and specials.

Jennifer Woita, executive assistant to the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wahoo Development Foundation, said about 20 businesses are signed up to be a part of Merry Market.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There will be live music and a coffee cart set up in the downtown area during the event, Woita said.

The two-day local shopping promotion was founded by the owners of Lucille’s Gift Shop. About nine years ago, they contacted other downtown businesses to inquire whether they would like to coordinate their holiday open houses to offer a special shopping event.

A few years later, the Chamber became part of the event, marketing it as the Merry Market. Woita said they are happy to continue the tradition and legacy originally started by Lucille’s Gift Shop, which closed in 2019.

Merry Market runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next day, Saturday, Nov. 13.

Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wahoo

Ehrlich files appearl

WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.

Changes at intersection underway
Wahoo

Changes at intersection underway

WAHOO - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Roads began reconfiguring the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 as temporary measure…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics