Memories remain sharp as Lillie nears 104

WAHOO – When Connie Lillie celebrates her 104th birthday on Jan. 6, she will have more than a century of memories to look back on.

Those memories include growing up in Missouri, coming to Nebraska at a young age to help a sibling, meeting the love of her life, building bombers during World War II and making Wahoo her home for their family.

“I had a wonderful life,” said Connie during a recent visit with her at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care, where she is a resident.

Connie Lee Summers was born at her family’s home in Bolivar, Missouri, on Jan. 6, 1919. She was the second youngest of 12 children who grew up on a farm.

Some of her earliest memories include her grandfather, who planted orchards on the four quarters of land he owned. She also recalls growing up during some of the nation’s most trying times – the Great Depression, from 1929 to 1939, and the Dust Bowl years, which lasted from 1930 to 1936.

During the Dust Bowl, Connie’s family didn’t suffer quite as much as those who lived in the city, she said. But she remembered the day her father had to sell their dairy cows. The children had become fond of the cows, even naming them.

“I never saw my dad cry until he had to sell the cattle for food,” she said.

She remembers riding a horse named “Old Button” to school. This horse could hold up to four children at a time, and was gentle enough that Connie could stand up on his back while riding.

The Depression had an effect on Connie’s education. After finishing the eighth grade, she was looking forward to attending high school. But because families had to buy textbooks for their children, she was not able to go.

“Her parents didn’t have the money so she didn’t get to go to high school,” said Rita Lindahl, Connie’s oldest child.

But that didn’t mean Connie stopped learning. A few years later when her younger sister got the chance to go to high school, Connie’s parents asked her to escort her sister. While she stayed at school, waiting for her sister to finish classes, she sat in the library and read, including many classics. “Black Beauty” was one of her favorites.

Connie’s parents instilled an impressive work ethic into their children. At a young age, Connie began working in Bolivar. Her jobs included taking care of children as a nanny, waitressing at a local restaurant and working at a hatchery.

“I was known in Bolivar as a good worker,” she said.

When one of Connie’s older sisters was getting ready to have her third child, Connie’s parents sent her to Plattsmouth to help take care of the two older children. Connie was happy in Bolivar and didn’t really want to go, but she did as her parents asked.

With $20 in her pocket (a gift from another sister), Connie boarded a train on June 30, 1941, bound for Nebraska. The train was also carrying troops heading to action in World War II. One soldier got a little “fresh,” as Connie remembered, asking her to write to him while he was overseas. She said no.

When she got to Plattsmouth, Connie was overwhelmed. The city had just endured flooding from the Missouri River. But she quickly got used to her surroundings and began helping her sister with her two little boys.

“I took care of two boys while (Ida) had her girl,” Connie said.

Eventually, Ida’s family needed room for the new baby, and Connie moved into an apartment in Plattsmouth. She took a job at Carr’s Bakery, where she met her future husband.

Marvin Lillie took one look at Connie and stated that he was “going to marry her someday,” Rita said.

Connie took a little more time to fall in love with Marvin. He would stop by to see her at the bakery, parking in front and honking his car horn.

“I would ignore him,” she said with a giggle.

Eventually, Marvin wore Connie down. She admired his work ethic. Marvin’s father, Frank, had died when Marvin, the youngest of the family’s five children, was just two years old.

Marvin began delivering milk at the age of 10 and also worked as a janitor, grocery deliveryman, cleaner, taxi driver, telephone pollster and made displays at a local dime store. He was working at the Nebraska Iowa Power substation as a night manager when he met Connie.

“He was a worker, that’s why I liked him,” Connie said.

Marvin was preparing to enlist when he got his draft notice during World War II. Recurring infections, something that had plagued him for many years, mandated an honorary discharge.

Connie and Marvin worked at the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant in Bellevue while the couple “courted” for about a year. They married Sept. 10, 1944 in Plattsmouth.

Many of Connie’s most enduring memories occurred during her time at the bomber plant, which employed over 13,000 workers, nearly half of them women. Connie started at the plant in April 1942, making 92 cents an hour.

Connie was chosen to work in the modifications department for the B-24, B-25 and B-26 bombers. She worked on an assembly line, putting together the guns for these aircraft, though she’d never handled a gun before.

“My dad wouldn’t let me mess with guns,” she said.

The assembly team had to learn the parts for five different guns, as well as how to clean them and put them together. She studied a manual at night and quickly became familiar with the munitions.

As a woman of petite stature, she was selected to also install the guns in the plane’s turret and tail. She used special tools, including a long screwdriver, that were stored in a tool box she had to purchase with her last $10.

Connie’s department won many awards during wartime, including the Army-Navy Excellence Award four times for 33 consecutive months of on-schedule production.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the Martin Bomber Plant on April 26, 1943 to inspect the B-29 Enola Gay, the aircraft that carried the atomic bomb over Hiroshima. He drove through the long buildings in a convertible with Nebraska Gov. Dwight Griswold, greeting the workers from his car as they took a brief break from work.

“We just waved at him,” Connie said.

Connie remembers a co-worker, Thomas Zinkevitch, who was chosen to fly a test run on a B-25. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff into a corner of the bomber plant where Marvin worked, but luckily everyone was at lunch.

Zinkevitch was the sole survivor of the crash, but he was severely injured and never returned to the assembly line.

“He loved the planes,” Connie recalled.

Connie stayed at the plant until May 1945, when the plant closed. It was difficult to find another job, as the workforce was flooded with other women and men who were transitioning from wartime jobs. Her first job was sewing red and white robes for the wounded soldiers returning home. Marvin worked as a cook at Walgreens in Omaha.

Years later, Connie joined the Rosie the Riveter Association, even though she was never a “riveter” at the plant. But the name has become a generic term for all women who took a job in the war industry during World War II. Connie attended a convention in 2014 in Omaha.

Marvin had worked at a Sinclair gas station in Plattsmouth before and after the war. In the late 1950s, he took the opportunity to purchase a Sinclair dealership in Wahoo, moving his young family – which now included daughter Rita and son Doug – to the community soon after.

“I like Wahoo,” Connie said. “The people were down to earth.”

He stayed in the business for 50 years delivering fuel, oil and parts to farmers and other customers in the area. At one time, the Sinclair station was the only gas station in Wahoo that was open 24 hours. They eventually bought a second gas station in Wahoo and they also operated an auto parts and mechanic shop.

Connie answered the phone for their businesses and worked as a waitress at the Stockyard Café for a few years.

Connie became very involved in the Wahoo community, serving as a Brownie/Girl Scout leader, volunteer with the Saunders County Historical Society for 30 years and raised money for the American Cancer Society. The couple belonged to the First United Methodist Church in Wahoo, where Connie was a member of the Women’s Society and church council.

In 2019, Connie celebrated her 100th birthday. After placing a news item in her hometown newspaper, she received numerous gifts from relatives. Just a few days later, Marvin passed away Jan. 19, 2019 at the age of 97.

As Connie nears her 104th birthday, she attributes her long life to a healthy diet and lots of activity.

“Life went by in a hurry,” she said, but she has enjoyed every moment.