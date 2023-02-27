MEAD – For the first time in six years, the students of Mead High School are putting on a major stage production, and they have chosen a classic Disney tale to present for two performances.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Junior” will be performed on Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m.

“It has been six years since the Mead Public Schools has put on any type of large play or musical production like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and we have many new and amazing students ready to entertain you with their talents. This will be they first stage performance for many of these students and we are so lucky to have them all a part of this show,” said Kelly Everson director of 7-12 vocal and 5-12 instrumental music at Mead Public Schools

The 60-minute musical, designed for middle and high school-aged performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film. The cast includes 45 talented students led by Everson.

“This musical is a huge undertaking but the students are doing a fantastic job with memorizing and getting things ready. Most of these students have never done anything like this before so the learning that is happening is amazing. This is one of my favorite Disney movies and it’s so fun to share that love of Disney with the next generation and teach them about the classics. They are looking forward to this show and performing for everyone!” said Everson.

Beauty and the Beast Junior tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. The musical features classic songs from the Academy Award-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

Tickets will be $8 each and may be purchased before the show by emailing Everson at keverson@esu2.og or calling the Mead Public High School at 402-624-2069 for reservations. This purchase will include a seat for the show and a dessert. Candy, popcorn and drinks will be available to purchase at the concession stand 20 minutes before the show begins and again at the 15-minute intermission. Chances for a split the pot raffle will be available at the door and the winner will be announced at the intermission.

The musical is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond.

“Music Theatre International has made learning the music, script, and choreography obtainable and fun,” said Everson.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

For more information about licensing Beauty and the Beast Junior or other Disney shows, visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.