Mead receives Nebraska FFA Foundation grant

LINCOLN – Seventeen Nebraska FFA chapters or FFA members were awarded funds through the Nebraska FFA Foundation grant program with $52,000 in grant funding.

This grant program, in its sixth year, supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). Each year, funds are provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund donors. Many other generous supporters partnered this year and are listed on our blog.

“Our board worked many years to develop sustainable funding to provide this program. The Board knew there were many programs in need of financial support to develop career-ready students in agriculture, and awarding nearly $52,000 will give students in these schools some of the resources necessary to reach their full potential,” said Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation executive director.

Many of these grant recipients will be showcased on the Nebraska FFA Foundation website and social media throughout the next couple of years. Applications for the 2023 Nebraska FFA Foundation Grant Program will open in April.

The Mead FFA program, under the direction of Cole Blomendahl, received a grant for welding lab renovation.