Mead Public Schools announces honor roll

MEAD – Mead Public Schools has announced the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
A Honor Roll
Seventh grade – Wyatt Engel
Eighth grade – Caden Swanson Sophomores – Brynn Halladay, Christopher Hanson, Emily Kuhr and Paige Williams.
Juniors – Sage Holloway
Seniors – Andrew Carritt, Morgan Cody, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Laura Kuhr, Brianna Lemke, Demmy Patocka and Emily Quinn.
B Honor Roll
Seventh grade – Oswaldo Cruz, Alivia Laine Dunaway, Rylee Harmon and Abram Lee.
Eighth grade – Preston Price and Jacob Richard.
Freshmen – Mason Coyle, Aaron Hering, Tytus Lee, Addison O’Brien, Trey Siske and Samuel Springbett .
Sophomores – Mason Christensen, Emmett Couch, Libby Ferguson, Timothy Hunt, Haylie Muhlbach,
Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Colby Sorensen and Tristan Zwiener.
Juniors – Luke Carritt, Keegan Converse, Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison, Lillian Flynn and Janie Munter. Seniors – Jacqueline Cruz, Jacob Hering, Bailee Kovar, Bailey Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus, Emily Oldenburg and Meghan Richard.