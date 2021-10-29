 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mead Public Schools announces honor roll
0 comments

Mead Public Schools announces honor roll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MEAD – Mead Public Schools has announced the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

A Honor Roll

Seventh grade – Wyatt Engel

Eighth grade – Caden Swanson Sophomores – Brynn Halladay, Christopher Hanson, Emily Kuhr and Paige Williams.

Juniors – Sage Holloway

Seniors – Andrew Carritt, Morgan Cody, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Laura Kuhr, Brianna Lemke, Demmy Patocka and Emily Quinn.

B Honor Roll

Seventh grade – Oswaldo Cruz, Alivia Laine Dunaway, Rylee Harmon and Abram Lee.

Eighth grade – Preston Price and Jacob Richard.

Freshmen – Mason Coyle, Aaron Hering, Tytus Lee, Addison O’Brien, Trey Siske and Samuel Springbett .

Sophomores – Mason Christensen, Emmett Couch, Libby Ferguson, Timothy Hunt, Haylie Muhlbach,

Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Colby Sorensen and Tristan Zwiener.

Juniors – Luke Carritt, Keegan Converse, Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison, Lillian Flynn and Janie Munter. Seniors – Jacqueline Cruz, Jacob Hering, Bailee Kovar, Bailey Langemeier, Megan Luetkenhaus, Emily Oldenburg and Meghan Richard.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics