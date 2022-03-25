 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mead names honor roll recipients

MEAD – Mead Public Schools has released the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

A Honor Roll

Seventh grade – Wyatt Engel

Eighth grade – Taylar Shull and Caden Swanson.

Freshmen – Aaron Hering and Trey Siske.

Sophomores – Brynn Halladay, Christopher Hanson, Haylie Muhlbach and Colby Sorensen.

Juniors – Luke Carritt, Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison, Sage Holloway and Janie Munter.

Seniors – Andrew Carritt, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Bailee Kovar, Bailey Langemeier, Demmy Patocka and Emily Quinn.

B Honor Roll

Seventh grade – Alivia Dunaway and Abram Lee.

Eighth grade – Stella Charles, Joseph Clark, Preston Price and Colbie Tweedy.

Freshmen – Corbin Carlson, Mason Coyle, Tytus Lee and Samuel Springbett.

Sophomores – Emmett Couch, Libby Ferguson, Eva Georgoulopoulos, Emily Kuhr, Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Paige Williams and Tristan Zwiener.

Juniors – Lillian Flynn and Randal Steinbach.

Seniors – Morgan Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, Laura Kuhr, Brianna Lemke, Megan Luetkenhaus, Emily Oldenburg, Tyler Pickworth and Meghan Richards.

