Mead names honor roll recipients

MEAD – Mead Public Schools has released the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
A Honor Roll
Seventh grade – Wyatt Engel
Eighth grade – Taylar Shull and Caden Swanson.
Freshmen – Aaron Hering and Trey Siske.
Sophomores – Brynn Halladay, Christopher Hanson, Haylie Muhlbach and Colby Sorensen.
Juniors – Luke Carritt, Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison, Sage Holloway and Janie Munter.
Seniors – Andrew Carritt, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Bailee Kovar, Bailey Langemeier, Demmy Patocka and Emily Quinn.
B Honor Roll
Seventh grade – Alivia Dunaway and Abram Lee.
Eighth grade – Stella Charles, Joseph Clark, Preston Price and Colbie Tweedy.
Freshmen – Corbin Carlson, Mason Coyle, Tytus Lee and Samuel Springbett.
Sophomores – Emmett Couch, Libby Ferguson, Eva Georgoulopoulos, Emily Kuhr, Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Paige Williams and Tristan Zwiener.
Juniors – Lillian Flynn and Randal Steinbach.
Seniors – Morgan Cody, Jacqueline Cruz, Laura Kuhr, Brianna Lemke, Megan Luetkenhaus, Emily Oldenburg, Tyler Pickworth and Meghan Richards.