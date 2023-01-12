Mead gym christened on record-setting night

MEAD –When Mead and Yutan meet on the basketball court, the gym is always full of lively, vocal fans. But last Friday night’s matchup between the two neighboring schools also set a record for attendance as many showed up not only for the games, but also to see the new gym.

Mead Public Schools built an addition to the junior high/high school that includes a competition gym, locker rooms and weight room/fitness center. The first game played in the new gym was against East Butler just before Christmas last month, but Mead Superintendent of Schools PJ Quinn called that game a “soft opening,” as they weren’t sure when they would be ready to host their first game, and didn’t have much time to publicize the event.

Instead, the administration decided to use the Mead/Yutan matchup to officially christen the new facility because the contests are always well-attended by fans from both communities, which are located just five miles apart and whose school districts share a border.

“It just seemed like an opportunity to have a good crowd show for both teams,” Quinn said.

About 750 fans attended the game. The gym’s maximum capacity is approximately 1,000, according to the superintendent.

For the home team, the $4.5 million facility’s debut was marred by losses suffered in both the girls and boys varsity games. The Yutan girls defeated Mead 64-11, while the Chieftain boys racked up a 32-26 win over their rival.

But the crowd was treated to great music by the Mead High School pep band under the direction of music teacher Kelly Everson, and special freebies, like t-shirts for the first 350 fans to walk through the doors, and free popcorn to munch on during the games. There were also free stickers for anyone who wanted one.

It didn’t hurt that fans were looking forward to a great matchup between the two boys teams. Mead came into the game rated No. 4 in Class D-1, while Yutan has been on the fringes of being rated in the C-2 top 10 all season with a 6-3 record before the game. The Yutan girls, competing in Class C-1 this season, had a 7-2 record before Friday night’s game and have also been mentioned as contenders for state competition, while the Mead girls have struggled in 2022-23 from injuries and inexperience.

The Mead Board of Education approved the new addition in 2020. Funding came from a levy in the district’s special building fund that was established prior to the 2016-17 school year.

Early plans called for a practice gym with limited seating in the new addition. Quinn, who was not superintendent at the time, said the school board heard from patrons who felt that it would be a waste to add a new gym and only use it for practice.

“It didn’t seem like it would be a good idea to build something that we essentially already had,” Quinn said.

The school district’s other gym was small compared to other schools, and the locker room facilities were not up to standards of other teams in the East Central Nebraska Conference (ECNC), of which Mead has been a longtime member.

“The discussion was that our facility didn’t really fit with the conference that we currently play in, in terms of locker room space and in terms of ability to host JV games simultaneously,” Quinn said.

Often boys and girls JV and varsity games are scheduled on the same night. Most other schools in the conference have two gyms available, so they can play the JV games simultaneously to save time. In Mead, that was not an option until now.

The new facility also includes a weight room/fitness center. Prior to construction of the addition, students in PE classes and athletes had to go to a separate building located between the junior high/high school and the football field to access the weight equipment, Quinn said.

“It was just not very convenient,” he added.

In addition to saving time on game nights, the new gym will also mean the boys and girls basketball teams will no longer have to share a gym for practice. Before the facility opened, the early practice would run from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m., followed by the late practice that ran until 7:45 p.m.

“By the time they’d get out of the school then it was 8 o’clock at night,” said Quinn. “That makes for a long day.”

When the project was first started, the anticipated completion date of the addition was March 2022. But delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the timeline out several months.

“It was almost a year in delay,” Quinn said.

There were shortages for things one would not expect, the superintendent said – like red paint – something absolutely necessary for a school whose signature colors are red and black.

“There was a national shortage of red paint,” Quinn said.

A scarcity of flooring materials across the country also pushed the project back.

“Supply chain issues in the maple industry,” Quinn said.

Waiting for a single item, like paint or flooring can set an entire project back.

“It would back up one subcontractor on top of another subcontractor,” the superintendent said.

Manpower was also a challenge for the companies working on the project.

“If we really had any issues with the subcontractors and contractors, it was that they legitimately had difficulty finding help during and shortly after the pandemic,” Quinn said.

The pandemic could have also driven up the overall price, but luckily the school district had bid the project prior to the price increases seen in the construction industry.

“We were locked into that price,” Quinn said.