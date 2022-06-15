Mead Days plans to live up to fun reputation

MEAD – Before last year’s Mead Days was over, organizers asked followers on social media to sum up the community celebration in one word.

Fun, memories, tradition, unforgettable, electric, “Meadtastic.”

These were just some of the responses.

Dalene Selko expects the same type of words to be uttered this year as they embark on the 2022 version of Mead Days on Friday.

Mead Days is successful because families enjoy coming back year after year.

“Once you’ve come to one, you love it and you keep coming,” Selko said.

Another reason for their success is the effort that is made to organize events for all ages.

“We literally try and hit every age group that we can,” said Selko.

Each year there is a theme, which often trades from local events. For example, last year’s theme was “Double Down” because Mead Days was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so they were doubling up on the fun in 2021.

This year, the theme is “Let ‘Er Rip,” after a character in the popular “Yellowstone” television series starring Kevin Costner about a ranching family in Montana.

While Costner plays the main character, patriarch John Dutton, one of the most popular characters is “Rip” Wheeler, the foreman at Dutton Ranch with a dangerous past. The phrase “Let ‘Er Rip” can be found on fan apparel for the show.

“We played off of that,” said Selko.

They used the Dutton Ranch logo to design the emblem that graces the T-shirts and Koozies sold throughout the weekend. They used the cattle ranch theme to round up some beef from Raikes Beef in Ashland to add to the three live auction prize packages.

“We’re going with the theme of meat because Yellowstone is a (cattle) ranch,” Selko said.

The first auction package includes a Blackstone grill and $280 worth of Raikes beef along with Mead Days merchandise. Package No. 2 is a soft side cooler filled with Raikes beef and Mead Days gear. The third prize is a replica of the Yellowstone sign, made of wrought iron, and gift cards.

Selko said the three auction packages will draw a lot of attention at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“This year the auction is going to be really fun,” she said.

Another attention getter at Mead Days is the bingo from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Each year, a trailer full of prizes is rolled under the pavilion at the Mead Park. The prizes, which have a value of at least $25 or more, are numbered. As bingo games are won, the winners draw a number. The number they pick corresponds to the prize they have won, Selko explained.

“It keeps people playing all day,” she added.

Along with the traditional events like the auction and bingo, there are new activities to enjoy during Mead Days.

At the request of young volleyball players in the community, the organizers added a Mead Days Queens Volleyball Tournament. The contest will crown the “Queen of the Courts” in two age divisions – fifth to eighth grades and ninth to 12th grades.

The players will be scored individually during four-on-four games on the sand volleyball court in the park on Friday night. The team lineups change with each game, Selko said.

Games have long been a part of Mead Days. The adult sand volleyball contest will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Other competitions include beer pong, bags (corn hole) and horseshoes. All available spots in every event but one have already been claimed, Selko said, indicating the level of enthusiasm there is for Mead Days.

Saturday’s events start with the Color Run and end with the street dance. In between, there is a parade and many other activities.

Every year there are inflatables for the kids to enjoy on Saturday afternoon. This year, a new set of inflatables will be blown up to entertain the youngsters, with a few more than in the past, Selko said.

For $10, parents can purchase a wristband for their child that gets them free use of the inflatables and the pony and train rides. This begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

Also new this year is the pancake feed sponsored by the Mead Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held at the fire hall. The rest of Sunday’s events include the Show ‘N Shine Car Show in downtown Mead and a beer garden at EuroBistro.

The funds raised throughout the weekend will help the Mead community. Selko said the money raised is used for park and other community improvements, to assist Mead youth sports and to put on next year’s Mead Days.

“Anything we can think of to help youth programs or the community,” Selko said.

Organizations that sponsor and run some of the events also raise money for their own efforts, Selko said. For example, the color run fees go to the Mead PTO.

For a detailed list of the Mead Days events, turn to the Market Weekly.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.