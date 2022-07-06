McMasters family returns to Wahoo for Fourth of July fun

WAHOO – Every four years, the descendants of Archie and Jackie McMaster gather for a family reunion that always includes the Fourth of July activities in Wahoo, especially the kiddie parade and the old-fashioned games at Smith Park.

This year, about 30 members of the McMaster family were in Wahoo on Monday to continue the tradition. Among the family members attending were Robert and Richard McMaster, the sons of Archie and Jackie.

Archie and Jacquetta McMaster raised a family on 11th and Linden streets in Wahoo. The family included two sons and two daughters.

The children enjoyed the Independence Day activities as they grew up in Wahoo, so they made sure their children got to experience the same small town celebration after they moved away and began their adult lives.

So they timed their family reunions around the July Fourth holiday to be able to enjoy their hometown’s festivities. They held their first reunion in 1996, four years after Archie McMaster died at the age of 84. Jackie McMaster died at the age of 91 in 2003.

They marched alongside their children as they rode bicycles decorated with red, white and blue crepe paper and other patriotic decorations. They dined on Wahoo wieners gathered around a picnic table in the park. And they cheered their kids on as they participated in the games, including sack races and the egg toss.

The next generation of McMaster children also get to enjoy Wahoo’s special brand of Independence Day activities. Now in their teens and early 20s, the third generation continued to join in the fun of the games this year.

At the first reunion in 1996, the family visited Archie and Jackie’s former home. They did so again this year, being welcomed by the current owners.

Family members came from as far as New Jersey and Nevada for this year’s reunion.

