Mask mandate lifted at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – Raymond Central High School students no longer have to mask up for class, after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s directed health measure requiring masks expired on Dec. 23.
The high school is the last facility in the school district to remove its mask requirements. Masks have been optional since November at the district’s elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco – both of which are in Saunders County, where no mask mandate has been issued.
Raymond Central began the 2021-22 school year with a district-wide mask requirement, and the school board voted in late August to follow the Lancaster County DHM at all of its schools. But in November, when vaccines for youth ages 5 and older became widely available, the board lifted the mandate at its elementary schools.
From then on, the plan for Raymond Central High School was to follow the DHM.
“Lacking a DHM, we’re back to our original (plan),” said Raymond Central Superintendent Lynn Johnson, “which is, masks are recommended for people who are not vaccinated and optional for people who are vaccinated. But nothing’s required.”
In other Raymond Central district news, the school board on Monday, Dec. 20 continued consideration of a feasibility study that outlines the pros and cons of centralizing all of the district’s schools on the existing high school’s campus.
The study, conducted by First National Capital Markets, suggests that the school district would save nearly $3.7 million per year by choosing a single-campus configuration.
The study presents three possible paths the district could take and the costs and benefits associated with each. The first option involves no new construction – just repairs and improvements to the existing facilities. That route, according to the study, would cost the district approximately $3 million in the next decade.
The second option is to build a new PK-5 building on the existing high school campus using a $14.3 million bond. The third would be to construct a new high school building (that would include a performing arts center), and the high school building would become the PK-8 building. That path would be paid on a $25 million bond.
Among the factors considered in the study are the district’s expected growth, the social and emotional benefits of K-12 schooling at one campus, and the cost to the district of staff traveling between the different school buildings each day.
Johnson said the school board took no action regarding the study – the first step, she said, is to summarize the feasibility study into a digestible read for the public, then to plan meetings for parents to give input. As it stands, the board has no timeline for making decisions about the district’s future configuration.
“The role that we want the public to have is receiving the information, and of course, giving us their insights or perspectives or thoughts,” Johnson said. “But at the end of the day, the Board of Education will have to make decisions on what direction they want to take going forward.”
Also on the agenda was consideration of the redistricting proposal from local government software company gWorks, which has helped many regional school districts and counties redraw their voting ward boundaries.
Nebraska school districts are required after each decennial census to update their district’s boundaries. If the district uses a ward system, the wards’ boundaries must be redrawn to reflect population fluctuations. School board members are elected to represent one ward apiece.
In the redistricting proposal, which the board approved, gWorks aimed for each of the district’s wards to have 746 residents. Johnson said the wards that changed the most were those closest to Lincoln – particularly Ward 1, which decreased in size due to increases in population density.
“We thought that this was as good as it could be. We didn’t see any major flaws with the way this would line up,” Johnson said.
The new district map can be accessed at rcentral.org in the school board portal.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.