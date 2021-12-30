Mask mandate lifted at Raymond Central

The study, conducted by First National Capital Markets, suggests that the school district would save nearly $3.7 million per year by choosing a single-campus configuration.

The study presents three possible paths the district could take and the costs and benefits associated with each. The first option involves no new construction – just repairs and improvements to the existing facilities. That route, according to the study, would cost the district approximately $3 million in the next decade.

The second option is to build a new PK-5 building on the existing high school campus using a $14.3 million bond. The third would be to construct a new high school building (that would include a performing arts center), and the high school building would become the PK-8 building. That path would be paid on a $25 million bond.

Among the factors considered in the study are the district’s expected growth, the social and emotional benefits of K-12 schooling at one campus, and the cost to the district of staff traveling between the different school buildings each day.