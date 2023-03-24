MALMO – Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) recognized the Village of Malmo as a Smart Rural Community (SRC) at an open house sponsored by NNTC on Tuesday, March 14 at RK’s Bar and Grill in Malmo.

The designation comes from the Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) in conjunction with NNTC. This recognition is presented to those broadband enabled communities who see an importance of broadband internet as a way to connect and grow through the capabilities of expanded online education, remote work, telehealth, ag technology, economic development, government services, safety and security. Malmo is a Gig-Certified capable community enabling technology for all those who live and work there.

About 80 residents stopped by during the two-hour “Happy Hour” open house, which meant for a very full house at RK’s Bar and Grill. RK’s owner, Rose Pokorny, provided hot wings and other appetizers for visitors and the bar was busy the entire time. Malmo residents were invited to enjoy each other’s company while NNTC General Manager Pat McElroy talked about the importance of being part of the cooperative.

“In the last 20 years, $4.2 million has been paid back right here in the Malmo and Weston communities, which means that money is staying right here in your town,” said McElroy.

With the extra-large crowd, McElroy talked to folks on each side of the bar separately. NNTC Board of Directors LeRoy Dvorak of Prague and Tom Stranik of Morse Bluff were also on hand to answer questions.

McElroy recognized the village and presented the Smart Rural Community designation award to Malmo Planning and Zoning Board Member Jennifer Chvatal.

At a time in Nebraska and the United States when government is investing millions to help close the “Digital Divide,” Malmo is already enjoying the same great fiber enabled speeds as those in urban areas like Lincoln and Omaha. Chvatal was proud to share during State of Nebraska speed tests for video conferencing meetings, that meeting organizers are amazed of the internet speeds she can get in rural Nebraska.