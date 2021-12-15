Malmo receives grant for unique playground equipment at local park

MALMO – The Village of Malmo was awarded a $5,000 grant to bring a unique set of swings to the local park.

On Dec. 7, officials with Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) presented a check to members of the Malmo Planning and Zoning Commission and Village Board of Trustees at Centennial Park.

The money will be used to purchase an Expression Swing and a Double Bay Single Post Swing from GameTime.

An Expression Swing is a two-seat swing made for an adult and a child where they face each other to be able to interact face-to-face. The Double Bay Single Post Swing is a regular swingset with two sets of swings.

Jennifer Chvatal, a member of the Malmo Planning and Zoning Commission, submitted the application on behalf of the village in an effort to upgrade the playground equipment at the park, encourage people to play outdoors and to enhance communication.

