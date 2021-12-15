Malmo receives grant for unique playground equipment at local park

MALMO – The Village of Malmo was awarded a $5,000 grant to bring a unique set of swings to the local park.
On Dec. 7, officials with Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC) and the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) presented a check to members of the Malmo Planning and Zoning Commission and Village Board of Trustees at Centennial Park.
The money will be used to purchase an Expression Swing and a Double Bay Single Post Swing from GameTime.
An Expression Swing is a two-seat swing made for an adult and a child where they face each other to be able to interact face-to-face. The Double Bay Single Post Swing is a regular swingset with two sets of swings.
Jennifer Chvatal, a member of the Malmo Planning and Zoning Commission, submitted the application on behalf of the village in an effort to upgrade the playground equipment at the park, encourage people to play outdoors and to enhance communication.
“With your help I feel we will be able to continue to foster communication between our elders and children especially with the Expression Swing in providing a piece of equipment that both the young and old can not only revisit their childhood days but interact with all generations,” she wrote in her application.
The new equipment is expected to be installed in Centennial Park by next spring.
The grant was made possible through the FRS Community Grant Program in conjunction with NNTC. Applications are accepted in the spring and grants are awarded in December. The grants range from $250 to $5,000. Twenty communities across the United States received community grants from FRS.
NNTC is a telephone, internet and television service provider that serves 30 communities in 24 counties in northeast Nebraska, including Malmo, Weston, Prague, Linwood and Morse Bluff.
FRS is the non-profit arm of the NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. Through scholarships, grants and a variety of educational programs, FRS focuses on educating rural youth, encouraging community development and introducing policymakers to challenges unique to rural communities.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.