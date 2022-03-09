Majority of local election races will advance to General Election

WAHOO – The filing deadlines for incumbents and challengers have passed for the May 10 Primary Election, and it looks like the majority of the local races will advance directly to the General Election in November.

There are three seats up for election in the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. David Lutton of Ashland is seeking another term on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors as representative of District 1, which includes Ashland. His is the only name on the ballot, and as such his name will go directly to the General Election.

The seats for District 3 and 5 are also up for election. Incumbent Craig Breunig of Wahoo did not file for reelection in District 3. One person has filed. That is Bill Reece of Wahoo.

In District 5, incumbent John Smaus of Prague is seeking reelection. There is one opponent on the ballot – John Wonka of Weston. Both are Republicans, so only one will be on the ballot after the May 10 Primary Election.

The only other contested county race will be for sheriff. Curt Prohaska of Ashland and Chris Lichtenberg of Cedar Bluffs are on the ballot. Each candidate is a Republican, meaning only one will emerge after the Primary Election.

One incumbent county official did not file for reelection. County Clerk Patti Lindgren will not seek another term. Dee Anne Nice, administrative assistant to the county clerk, has filed for the office. She is the only one on the ballot.

The following incumbents have filed for reelection to their county positions: Patty McEvoy, clerk of the district court; Rhonda Andresen, county assessor/register of deeds; Jennifer Joakim, county attorney; Jerry Charles, county surveyor and Amber Scanlon, county treasurer.

In city races, more candidates have thrown their hat into the race for Wahoo City Council.

The city council incumbents and current mayor have all filed for reelection. Mayor Jerry Johnson will seek another term, and is unopposed. The same goes for Council Member Stuart Krejci in Ward 3, as he is the only name on the ballot.

In Ward 1, incumbent Carl Warford will face Sean Kerby, who filed for election on Feb. 22. Incumbent Karen Boop seeks to retain her seat in Ward 2. She will face Shane Sweet, who put his name on the ballot on Feb. 22.

Because these contested races have only two names on the ballot, they will all advance to the General Election in November, as will the mayor and Ward 3 races, which have only one candidate.

For the Wahoo Airport Authority, incumbent David Linscomb is the only name on the ballot. He will move on to the General Election.

In Ashland, a third Ashland candidate has filed for the office of mayor, putting the race on the May 10 Primary Election ballot.

Amanda Roe filed Feb. 28 to place her name on the ballot for mayor. She will be running against Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, who currently hold seats on the Ashland City Council. Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.

The primary election will narrow the field of candidates down to two for the Nov. 8 General Election.

Anderson is the incumbent in Ashland’s Ward 1 and Wischmann represents Ward 2. However, because have both filed for election in the mayor’s race, they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats.

Daniel W. Linke and Jerry Lofberg have filed for the Ward 1 seat. In Ward 2, the only candidate is Michelle Libal. They will advance directly to the General Election.

The makeup of the Yutan City Council will take on a new look in 2023. Incumbent Mayor Darin Egr has not filed for reelection. East Ward Council Member Mike Kelly has chosen to step away from his seat on the council to run for mayor. If elected, that will leave a vacancy on the council, as Kelly was not up for reelection until 2024.

The East Ward council member who is up for election, Matt Thompson, has filed for election to retain his seat. In the West Ward, incumbent Claude Beck has not filed for reelection. Kyle Schimenti has now put his name on the ballot for the West Ward.

All of the Yutan city council and mayor races will advance to the General Election.

Two more candidates have added their names to the ballot for the Wahoo Board of Education. Incumbents Lora Iverson, Brett Eddie and Rob Brigham are seeking reelection. Di Pfeiffer and Bob Sullivan also filed to be candidates in this race.

There are only two candidates for the three seats open on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education. Incumbent Russ Westerhold is seeking reelection, while incumbents Ally Miller and Karen Stille did not file before the deadline. Kylie Heflin has placed her name on the ballot for school board. Westerhold and Heflin will advance to the General Election.

The Raymond Central Board of Education has three wards that are up for election in 2022. In Ward 2, incumbent Catherine Burkland of Ceresco has filed for reelection. Incumbent Derek Matulka of Valparaiso is also seeking to retain his seat in Ward 4.

There will be a new school board member in Raymond Central’s Ward 6, as incumbent Dr. Harriet Gould is not running again. The candidates who have filed include Vernon Slechta, Mary Benes and Christopher Dickey. All are from Valparaiso.

Two more candidates have filed for the Yutan Board of Education race, where there are also three seats up for grabs. Incumbents Molly Lloyd and Danny Josoff have filed as candidates, while Scott Feller has not. Also on the ballot is Bill Hancock, Judy Daniell and Gary Hollst.

For the Mead Board of Education, two of the three incumbents have filed for reelection. They are Brenda Halbmaier and Janeen Felty. The other incumbent, Nate Mongan, did not file. Richard Kuhr and Kevin Popken have also added their names to the list of candidates.

The three incumbents on the Cedar Bluffs Board of Education have all indicated their desire to retain their seats. Tim Shanahan, Jeremy Pleskac and Todd Thiesen filed for reelection.

In East Butler, the Board of Education candidates include all incumbents and two challengers. Dylan Spatz of Prague is running again in the North Ward against Chad D. Kreikemeier of Weston. Sarah Strizek of Valparaiso is seeking to retain her seat in the Middle Ward and she is the only name on the ballot in that race. In the South Ward, incumbent Ryan Pekarek faces Joan Niemann. Both are from Dwight.

With the exception of the Raymond Central Board of Education race, all the other school board candidates will advance to the General Election. However, in Raymond Central, the Ward 6 race will be on the Primary Election ballot to narrow the field from three to two candidates for the General Election.

The deadline for incumbents to file for election was Feb. 18, while the deadline for non-incumbents was March 1. The Primary Election will be held May 10.

April 22 is the deadline for voter registration forms to be postmarked or delivered to the election office. The final day for in-person voter registration is May 2.

Election for village boards of trustees or educational service units will be held during the General Election on Nov. 8. The deadline for filing for incumbents is July 15 and non-incumbents must file by Aug. 1.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.