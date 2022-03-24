Machovec, 100th

WAHOO – Amiel Machovec will be celebrating his 100th birthday on March 25.
His family would like to celebrate him with a card shower. Sends birthday wishes to him at Amiel Machovec, c/o John Machovec, 1250 N. Birch St., Wahoo, NE 68066.
