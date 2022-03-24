 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Machovec, 100th

  • 0
Machovec, 100th

Amiel Machovec

WAHOO – Amiel Machovec will be celebrating his 100th birthday on March 25.

His family would like to celebrate him with a card shower. Sends birthday wishes to him at Amiel Machovec, c/o John Machovec, 1250 N. Birch St., Wahoo, NE 68066.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular