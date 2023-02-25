LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors approved a Grassland Restoration Project at Bobcat Prairie at the Feb. 15 monthly meeting. The project will restore 115 acres of the property, which is currently occupied by non-native invasive grass.

The Bobcat Prairie property, located southeast of Denton, is part of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch. The restoration will enhance wildlife habitat with local ecotype native seed of forbs and grasses.

“These projects are important for the long-term resiliency of the Prairie Corridor. We are rebuilding our imperiled tallgrass prairie,” said LPSNRD Resources Coordinator Will Inselman.

The bid accepted came from Diversity Farms, Inc. for $36,464 for the seed and seeding process. The LPSNRD will be providing $25,000 and U.S. Fish and Wildlife will pay the remaining portion. The seeding is expected to be completed this spring.

In other business the board:

Approved a survey, design and plans professional services agreement for the Deadmans Run Bank Repair Project from North 66th to Vine Street. ($51,190)

Approved the district to begin the process for acquisition of land rights for the Lynn Creek Master Plan Stream Stability Project No. 9, near the Cornhusker Highway-180 interchange.

Accepted a bid for resurfacing of the MoPac East Trail between 262nd and 274th Streets. ($62,756)

Accepting a bid to repair an eroding head cut on Schleich Wetland. ($119,487)

Received a legislative report from lobbyists at Mueller Robak and approved a list of bills to support, oppose or monitor. Among them, supporting funding for Lincoln’s second water source (LB 506), cybersecurity assistance (LB 651), weather network funding (LB 401), stream channel weed control (LB 218), rebuilding Camp Halsey (LB 281) and opposition to limiting the right to file lawsuits on nuisances (LB 662).