Local taxing entities attend first joint public hearing

WAHOO – Local taxing entities that are increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the next budget year had to answer to taxpayers during the inaugural joint public hearing on Monday night.

Wahoo Public Schools’ Performance Learning Center hosted the hearing, which was attended by representatives from Saunders County, the cities of Wahoo and Ashland and Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Mead and Yutan school districts, along with about 100 members of the public.

The government representatives gave presentations about their budgets, property tax requests and tax rates.

When the presentations were done, the public was allowed to make comments. But it was not a question-and-answer period, and the government representatives did not answer questions.

In 2021, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB644, the Property Tax Request Act introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair during the 107th Legislative Session.

Nicknamed the “postcard bill,” the law requires taxing entities to take part in a public hearing if the political subdivision’s property tax request exceeded the amount of property taxes received in the previous year by 2% or more.

The law went into effect this year and counties sent out pink postcards that identified which taxing entities would be represented at the public hearing.

In Saunders County, only the City of Yutan and the Cedar Bluffs School District did not raise their tax revenues by over 2% and thus were not required to attend.

However, if a political subdivision’s principal headquarters is located in another county, they were also not required to attend. Southeast Community College, which taxes citizens in Saunders County and 14 other counties in southeast Nebraska, is headquartered in Lincoln, so their public hearing was held in Lancaster County. Some taxpayers in the Fremont Public School District are located in Saunders County, but the school district was not present at the Saunders County meeting because the public hearing for the school district was held in Fremont on Tuesday.

The City of Wahoo’s operating budget will increase 29% because of inflation, which has raised the price of materials, supplies, fuel, insurance and other items necessary to operate the municipality. The city must also provide wages and benefits to its employees that are comparable to peer communities, which can be difficult in a competitive job market, said City Administrator Melissa Harrell.

The amount being requested from Wahoo taxpayers is also on the rise. The city is asking for $1,945,301.41, an increase of 9% over last year, Harrell said.

Despite the increase in the operating budget, the city tax rate will decrease for Wahoo residents, from $0.549 per $100 of valuation in 2021-22 to $0.515 for the upcoming budget year. That can be attributed to a 16% increase in property valuation, from $325 million to $377 million, Harrell said.

The property tax request for Wahoo Public Schools increased 8% to $12,467,968 for the 2022-23 budget year. Property valuations across the district went up 8.3%, said Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.

The total operating budget exceeds last year’s by 8%, reaching $26,610,631.

The total tax rate is $1.057281, about one cent lower than the previous year, Lavaley said.

Saunders County Supervisor John Smaus provided the county’s tax information during the meeting. He said property valuations for the county went up $935,000. He also said the supervisors would be spending $500,000 of the increased budget for the county’s new radio system. Other items contributing to the budget expansion include cost of living raises for county employees and expenses incurred due to inflation and rising costs, Smaus said.

Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren organized and acted as the emcee for the event. She explained why the public hearing was being held. She said there were “hiccups along the way” as she and other counties in the state prepared for the public hearings.

One of those hiccups may have been timing. Christina Campbell, a staff member from Hansen’s office who lives in Lancaster County, attended the meeting in Wahoo. Earlier in the meeting, she thanked the superintendents, city administrators and county supervisors who attended for being there and taking part in the “beginning of open lines of communication between taxpayers and those setting the budgets.”

She also acknowledged there were “difficulties” with the new law. At the end of the meeting, she asked Lindgren if the Saunders County Board of Supervisors had already adopted its budget. When Lindgren answered affirmatively, Campbell said per the law, political subdivisions cannot adopt the budget until after the joint public hearing.

According to Lindgren, the law says they cannot “file” the budget until after the joint public hearing. The Legislature extended the deadline for governing bodies to file the budget with the state from Sept. 20 to Sept. 30 due to the new law.

Upon hearing this, many of the people who had made public comments seemed to be unhappy, with some calling the joint public hearing a joke, and others saying the “comments were made for nothing.”

Many of the people in the audience seemed to be unhappy that some of the budgets had already been passed, with some calling the joint public hearing a joke, and others saying their “comments were made for nothing.”

During the public comment period, the running theme among most of the commenters was that property valuations had increased excessively in recent years, causing tax bills to be out of reach for many property owners.

“It’s a hunk of change for a lot of us,” said Kristy Friztinger of rural Wahoo, who said her property assessment increased $24,000 in one year.

Ryan Sabatka of rural Weston said he bought a commercial property in 2017 that has seen a dramatic increase in property valuation. One year ago it was valued at $26,000, and now it was assessed at $140,000.

“I’m wondering how I can fight this or how this assessed value was obtained,” he said.

County Assessor Rhonda Andresen was in the audience and invited Sabatka and any other member of the audience who had questions regarding their property valuation to visit with her about their concerns.

Many commenters noted that inflation and rising costs have made making ends meet difficult. Some are on fixed incomes, while others received small or no raises at work.

“We had to cut back, and you need to cut back,” said Rachelle Gervais of rural Wahoo.

Larry Brickel of rural Morse Bluff and Nancy Jo Hanke of rural Swedeburg questioned why tax rates had to go up if property assessments increased.

“The assessment should be enough to cover everything you need,” said Brickel.

“I think our mill levy should be going down,” said Hanke.

Gisele Olney, a resident of rural Yutan, challenged the representatives of the political subdivisions to reduce costs rather than raise taxes.

“We are not ATMs,” she said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.