HASTINGS – Hastings College is hosting an awards ceremony March 3 to recognize 39 outstanding young writers from across Nebraska as an affiliate of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Nebraska state poet Matt Mason will be the keynote speaker, and winners will also have the opportunity to participate in workshops that day led by Mason and Hastings College faculty and staff.

“This was the biggest year yet for the Nebraska Scholastic Writing Awards, with 131 entries,” said Dr. Patricia Oman, associate professor of English, director of the Hastings College Press and chair of the Department of Languages and Literatures. “There are many talented young writers in Nebraska, and we are excited to recognize 39 students who received honors, the most students recognized since we began sponsoring the program in 2019. We’re looking forward to recognizing them and also being creative with them in workshops held before the ceremony.”

The 16 Gold Key and 23 Silver Key entries will be published by Hastings College Press in a book titled “Best Nebraska Teen Writing 2023.” Students will receive a copy of the book, as well as certificates, scholarships and other items during the event.

For the 12 students who received Gold Key awards, and in some cases multiple Gold Key awards, the opportunity for further recognition continues as their pieces will be sent to the national competition, where they will be judged by a panel of leading creative professionals. Five pieces were also nominated for the American Voices Award, which recognizes students with an original, authentic voice. National jurors will select one nominee from each region for the American Voices Award.

Students from all 93 counties of Nebraska and age 13 and above are invited to submit original work in any of the Awards’ writing categories. Works are then judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students.

Students receiving awards include Morgan Lahm of Ceresco, Poetry, Honorable Mention; Logan Sylliaasen of Wahoo, Writing Portfolio, Gold Key; Science Fiction and Fantasy, Gold Key; Personal Essay and Memoir, Honorable Mention.