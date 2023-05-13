LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Spring 2023 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. Since 2006 this NSAA Awards Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during fall, winter, and spring seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.

Bishop Neumann: Trenton Barry and Grant Ryan – Baseball; Camdin McGuigan – Boys Golf; Trenton Moudry and Calvin Sassaman – Boys Track and Field and Kinslee Bosak and Kaysha Swartz – Girls Track and Field.

Cedar Bluffs: Alli Benke, Emmy Shanahan and Graham Huffman – Journalism; Grace Jensen – Music; Graham Huffman – Boys Track and Field and Allison Reade and Maddie Thomas – Girls Track and Field.

Mead: Luke Carritt and Tye Dickes – Boys Golf; Trevor Ellison – Journalism; Trevor Ellison and Christopher Hanson – Music; Christopher Hanson and Tytus Lee – Boys Track and Field and Haylie Muhlbach and Janie Munter– Girls Track and Field.

Raymond Central: Tate Roubal – Baseball; Josie Lahm and Alyssa Monnier – Music; Aleyna Cuttlers – Girls Soccer; Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda – Boys Track and Field and Quincy Cotter and Izabella Thornburg – Girls Track and Field.

Wahoo: Kasen Bunjer – Boys Golf; Logan Scott and Megan Steele – Music; Kyle Babst and Garrett Grandgenett – Boys Track and Field, Megan Robinson and McKenna Smith– Girls Track and Field.

Yutan: Jack Edwards and Jude Elgert– Boys Golf; Shaylynn Campbell and Laycee Josoff– Journalism; Zach Krajicek and Drake Trent– Boys Track and Field and Alyssa Husing and Maura Tichota – Girls Track and Field.