YORK – Cornerstone Insurance Group, based out of York, was honored with a Star Award for exceptional performance on behalf of North Star Mutual Insurance Company in 2022.

Cornerstone Insurance Group is among a select number of agencies from Nebraska who received a Star Award from North Star Mutual this year. Agencies receiving this award have reached new milestones in growth. Cornerstone Insurance has been representing North Star Mutual for several years.

North Star Mutual Insurance Company is a Midwest property-casualty insurance company serving the states of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. The company writes approximately $580 million in premium annually and is rated “A+” Superior for financial stability by A.M. Best.

Cornerstone Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency and offers a wide range of business, personal and health insurance options. The agency has 18 locations and serves communities throughout eastern Nebraska.

For more information about Cornerstone Insurance Group, please visit www.cigconnect.com. For more information on North Star Mutual Insurance Company, visit www.northstarmutual.com.