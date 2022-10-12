Lions Club celebrating100 years

WAHOO – The Wahoo Lions Club turned 100 years old this year.

The public is invited to celebrate with the club during a special Business After Hours event on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wahoo State Bank Shed. A meal will be provided.

The Wahoo Lions Club was chartered on May 5, 1922. At the time, it was the only service organization in the community, said Kal Lausterer, the current group’s secretary.

Lions Club International was founded just five years earlier, in 1917, World War I and rapid industrial growth had created social problems in the country, and a Chicago insurance man sought to improve conditions.

Melvin Jones wanted to inspire business clubs in the city to adopt an objective to serve others without personal financial reward, which later became the mainstay of Lions Club International.

The Chicago area business clubs merged with the already-established Lions Club, which had chapters in Indiana and California, to create Lions Club International.

Lions Club held its first convention that same year in Dallas and agreed to locate the headquarters in Chicago. There were 800 members.

Today, there are nearly 1.4 million members that belong to 48,000 clubs in 200 countries. The club motto is “We serve” and the mandate is “Kindness in action.”

Early on, Lions Club was active in youth activities, public libraries, water improvement and other projects.

Although originally allowed as members, in 1917 the club adopted the rule that women were not allowed to belong. It was not until 1987 that the bylaws were changed and women were accepted as members.

Lions Club implemented the mission to serve the blind shortly after its founding. The club motto was adopted in 1925 after a visit by Helen Keller to the annual convention. Keller asked them to become “Knights of the Blind,” which became their rallying cry.

Today, Lions Club has many areas of focus when it comes to service. In addition to helping the blind and gathering used glasses, they also accept donated hearing aids, Lausterer said.

Although vision has always been Lions Club International’s “No. 1 thing,” Lausterer said, in recent years the organization adopted five global causes – diabetes, vision, hunger, environment and childhood cancer.

Locally, Lions Club has proudly supported the Wahoo community for 100 years.

Notable achievements in the past century include the following donations, sponsorships and partnerships:

- Donating the property for the original Wahoo hospital, clinic and nursing home at 10th and Laurel streets and later donating funds for Saunders County Hospital, clinic and care center.

- Helping to build three shelters along the walking trail from Placek Park to Lake Wanahoo.

- Giving to the Doc Little Dog Park.

- Providing funds for construction of Wahoo Public Library.

- Giving to the Saunders County Historical Society and Saunders County Museum.

- Contributing to Wahoo Parks and Recreation for the construction of the city pool.

- Providing ongoing funds for upkeep of ballfields at Sam Crawford Field and Hackberry Park.

- Donating funds for the Clint Johannes Education Building at Lake Wanahoo.

- Supplying scholarships to two graduates each from Bishop Neumann and Wahoo Public School and recognizing members of the National Honor Society at both schools.

- Assisting the Wahoo Civic Center with the Easter egg hunt.

- Sponsoring cleanup projects on Highway 77.

- Running the Punt, Pass and Kick contest.

- Partnering with Saunders County Amusement Association to operate carnival games during the Saunders County Fair.

- Providing vision and hearing screenings for local youth.

One of the most enduring activities of the Wahoo Lions Club is the “old fashioned kids games” held on the Fourth of July at Smith Park. This popular family activity, which follows the decorated bike parade, includes foot races, egg tossing contests and many more fun activities.

In September, the club installed a new Lions Club sign on Highway 109 near Lake Wanahoo. Previously, the club had been advertised on a sign located on the west end of Wahoo that also included other local community organizations, Lausterer said.

Carol Myoshi is president of the Wahoo Lions Club for 2022-23. She and her husband, John, have been in the club for over 30 years, like Lausterer and his wife, Pam, and fellow member Steve Sallenbach.

Two members have hit the 50-year mark with membership – Don Furasek and Joe Vculek. The Rev. Burton Knudsen is right behind them with 49 years as a member.

Another notable member is Greg Hohl, who is a third generation Lion.

The Wahoo Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Wahoo Public Library at noon.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.