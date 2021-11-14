LFNE places Wirth in Valentine

AUBURN – A Nebraska organization, the Rural Impact Hub, is partnering with the nationally recognized nonprofit Lead for America (LFA) and Nebraska’s AmeriCorps Service Commission, ServeNebraska, to recruit, train and place recent college graduates into paid two-year fellowships in rural Nebraska communities.
Brent Comstock, founder, and CEO of BCom Solutions, a Nebraska-based digital consulting agency, and its community-driven impact organization the Rural Impact Hub, and Rebecca Johnson, director of Rural Partnerships are leading the affiliate program.
“By partnering with Lead for America, a nationwide leader for rural empowerment to establish Lead for Nebraska (LFNE), we plan to provide communities a path to bring back their homegrown young leaders. This adds transformative capacity so that communities can address their most significant challenges and build the next generation of leadership,” Comstock said.
During the two-year term, fellows are addressing everything from public health, to workforce development and closing the digital divide by expanding broadband access in unserved and underserved areas.
“We are challenging the narrative that success means leaving your hometown and never coming back. In the short term, our fellows will tackle challenges for their communities and in the long term they will catalyze a movement to grow the bench of changemakers in Nebraska communities,” Comstock said.
LFNE has already placed five fellows in communities across the state, including Breanna Wirth of Mead to the Valentine Economic Development Board.
“Our vision at the Rural Impact Hub is rooted in using community engagement and entrepreneurial thinking for the betterment of all rural Nebraska communities. Our mission has been led by two principles – engage people for community growth and give young people in the state a path back to their communities where they can make an impact. Lead for Nebraska fellows will take those initiatives statewide.”
To learn more including the application to apply for a fellowship or to inquire about hosting a fellow, please visit: https://ruralimpacthub.com/lfne/.