Letters to the Editor

It has come to our attention that you recently published a letter to the editor from Alan Meyer. Mr. Meyer claims that Protect Nebraska Children Coalition wants to “defund public education” and “re-direct tax payer money to private religious schools.” These are false and baseless claims. Mr. Kirk Penner, who currently serves on the State Board of Education, and is our endorsed candidate running for re-election, is part of the board that oversees all education in Nebraska, including public, private and parochial schools, as well as home schools. In Wahoo, the Protect Nebraska Children-PAC endorsed candidates are Bob Sullivan and Di Pfeiffer. We have also endorsed Kevin Popken in Mead. Our endorsed candidates stand by the following statements: Students deserve to learn in an environment free from identity politics. Parents deserve to have their concerns and their rights respected. Teachers deserve to teach in an environment free from coercion. Students, staff and families deserve to have their personal data protected. Special interest organizations should not control what our students are learning.