Letter to the Editor

Editor,

As a voice for the preborn, whose lives are taken by abortion, this Saturday, Jan. 28 is the annual Walk for Life at 10 a.m., from the north side of the State Capitol. All who are grateful for the sanctity of their life, have another chance to show their gratitude by participating in the walk.

Even though Roe v. Wade has been overturned, a lot of work to protect the lives and dignity of these most vulnerable children is yet to be done by the states and also here in Nebraska! The walk is from the capitol to the UNL Student Union. There you will hear from speaker Dr. John Bruchalski, who will describe how a return to his religious faith sparked a personal transformation from performing abortions to the founding of one of the largest pro-life medical practices in the nation.

Make this a family walk with your children if you can. The lack of respect for life does affect all of us now and in our future, so be concerned and participate this Saturday. If unable to attend, please continue to pray for the babies and their mothers and God bless you for caring.

Russ Phillips Grand Knight Knights of Columbus John Paul II

Council 1833