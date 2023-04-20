Editor,

I enjoyed the Wahoo Newspaper’s article April 6 about Lee Maly’s Branding Iron Café in Wahoo and her wish to return to (or retain) the café building’s historical roots.

I applaud any effort that, like Ms. Maly’s, recognizes the value of preserving our town’s history. As a small boy I used to poke around on Saturdays across from the Fairgrounds at what we called simply the Sale Barn.

Saturdays were big deals for farmers at both downtown and the Sale Barn, where they would sell and buy their livestock, chat with neighbors, get breakfast or lunch, and watch the auctions.

This is where today’s Branding Iron Café building intersects with my childhood’s oral history.

Since perhaps 70 years ago, the wooden superstructure shell of the building has not held livestock but mostly was for storage. The building, the one that is nearest east First Street in front of the actual auction barn itself, originally was open at both ends, kind of like a corncrib, with a pathway down the middle and individual stalls along each side. Farm wives would use the stalls to display their baked goods, dressed or live chickens, chicks and eggs, along with other household yard-sale type items.

After the auctioneers finished selling livestock, they would move the sale to the front building, walking down the aisle and selling from the stalls.

Hardly a trace of the building’s livestock past remains today, from floor to roof. And that’s a good thing — there’s enough built-in nostalgia for its cafe past to be worthy of preservation.

I like the idea of the Branding Iron’s location, smack in a rural atmosphere that bespeaks hearty farmers’ and cattlemen’s hard toil and sharp appetites.

That’s probably why one of the state’s famous restaurants, Johnny’s Cafe, has been able all these years to attract customers to dine in the same neighborhood as the once-fragrant Omaha Stockyards.

Today, what’s left of me and my childhood applaud Lee Maly and her worthy business enterprise in Wahoo.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo