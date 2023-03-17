Unity in WahooEditor,

We moved to Wahoo in 2004 and that was the first time we’ve lived in a community with both a public school and a parochial school. My wife Arlene graduated from Wahoo Public before Bishop Neumann existed, thus Wahoo Public had students that attended St. Wenceslaus. I attended Luther College and some of my classmates came from different faith backgrounds.

One of the projects I took on was a program for fourth and fifth graders focusing on “building relationships” and anti-bullying. It came through UNL and I said I’d help get it started. One thing I insisted on was students from both public and St. Wenceslaus had to be included. Adult sponsors and teachers/classroom leaders had to be from both Wahoo schools. There were no barriers between students.

When I knocked on doors when I ran for the legislature, I felt unity in talking to people.

I enjoy going to all high school sports. I probably have gone to as many Neumann sporting events as Wahoo Public.

When Wahoo Public has held their All Class Reunions I know people of the catholic faith that attended Wahoo Public attended. At the same time I sponsored a 55+ Class reunion. Graduates from all schools who have been out of high school 55 years or more attended. It included people who graduated from high school in Wahoo, all the high schools in Wahoo including Luther Academy.

Summer baseball (Legion ball) has players from both Wahoo schools playing together. At the February Wahoo Public School Board meeting someone asked that the subject of the co-op program including Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann and Wahoo Public be on the agenda.

Stirring the pot just before the spring ball season is to start and breaking up the co-op program is very bad timing.

Was there, or is there an emergency? I understand the 2023 season is set. It’s too big a decision or change in structure to even be on the next school board agenda. Wait until at least this season is over.

For the sake of unity and community,

Sincerely,

Jerry Johnson,

mayor of ALL of Wahoo