WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council took actions that will help bring a former college campus building one step closer to usefulness again.

At the council’s March 28 meeting, a letter of intent between Lincolnshire Investments and the City of Wahoo was approved by a 5-0 vote.

Lincolnshire Investments is owned by Mike Sullivan, a Wahoo native who is also pursuing a project in downtown Wahoo at the site of the former Wahoo Super grocery store.

Sullivan’s proposed project on the former Luther College/John F. Kennedy College campus in Wahoo will take the property from an abandoned state to a residential neighborhood with multiple types of housing and park amenities.

The council acquired block 2 of Dickinson’s Addition on the former college campus in 2021 after paying back taxes and proceeding with foreclosure. The parcel includes the building known as Camel Center or South Hall, which is located at the corner of 12th and North Locust streets. The three-story former dormitory was built in 1955. The building was last used in the 1990s when the campus was a boys’ home for troubled youth.

Block 5 has been in the city’s possession since 1975 as a park with a single-court tennis court and perimeter fence and lighting. In 2010, the tennis court was converted to a basketball court.

The total area of both blocks in the redevelopment project is just under 1.5 acres.

The city solicited proposals from parties interested in redeveloping the property in February 2022. Lincolnshire Investment’s proposal was selected.

The property is zoned R-3 residential, which allows for various types of residential housing, public parks and grounds, along with other types of facilities under conditional use permits. The city council indicated they want much-needed housing in the area, along with a public recreation component.

The city received two proposals – one from Lincolnshire Investments and one from Seneca Creek, LLC. The council’s Economic Development Committee, Mayor Jerry Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr and City Administrator Melissa Harrell reviewed the proposals and recommended to the city council that Lincolnshire Investment’s proposal be selected.

Sullivan’s proposal was to convert the existing building into a total of 13 studio and one-bedroom apartments. He would also build 14 additional units that would offer multiple residential options. The plan would also provide a small sports court or community park space.

The committee selected Sullivan’s proposal, noting in its report that the plan would serve multiple demographics, make a large investment in housing stock that would result in a larger tax valuation and reuse the existing building. They also recommended Sullivan allow for a multi-functional sports court on the south side of the property that would be owned and maintained by the city. Other contingencies included no waivers for zoning regulations, and if a structural analysis shows that rehabilitating the existing building is not feasible, the city council should be notified.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer told the council that the letter of intent shows the city’s commitment to the project, which will allow the developer to request financing. But the property will remain in the possession of the city until the redevelopment agreement is signed and the title is transferred.

The project will be developed in two phases, Lausterer said, with Phase 1 concentrating on the former dorm and Phase 2 on the park portion. Phase 1 would be finished before Phase 2 begins, he added.

The developer plans to request tax-increment financing (TIF) for public infrastructure improvements. The property was declared blighted and substandard in 2000 and was reconfirmed by the council in 2018, making it eligible for the use of TIF to assist with redevelopment.