Karloff makes last appearance on county board

The board still had to vote to approve the resignation. Breunig “reluctantly” moved to accept the resignation. Lutton seconded the motion.

“Doris, I feel real bad,” Lutton said. “You’ve been here a long time and you’ve done a lot of good for this county.”

Then Karloff said her final words to the board.

“I thank each and every one of you,” Karloff. “Working with you has been my privilege. I will miss you, and I wish you all good luck.”

The board gave a round of applause. Karloff had served on the county board since 1985.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a proposal for redrawing Saunders County’s district boundaries.

The proposal came from local government software company gWorks, which draws boundaries by balancing each of Saunders County’s districts by population. The number of residents that gWorks aimed for each district to include was 3,183, which was reached by dividing the county’s total population by seven.