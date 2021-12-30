Karloff makes last appearance on county board

WAHOO – Doris Karloff had planned to resign as the chair of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 22, but the longtime board member made her official exit two days early.
On the agenda for the board’s Dec. 20 meeting was the election of a new chairperson to take Karloff’s place after a recall effort to remove her from the county board passed on Dec. 14.
Under normal circumstances, the county board elects its leaders in the second week of January in a yearly reorganization meeting. But County Clerk Patti Lindgren included an earlier election on the Dec. 20 agenda because the board chairperson is responsible for signing for county expenses, such as payroll checks. With Karloff’s recalll, a new signatory needed to take over to fill the gap between Dec. 20 and the Jan. 11 reorganization date.
Board Member Scott Sukstorf and Vice-Chairperson David Lutton raised questions regarding the legality of voting for the 2022 chairperson in 2021, but ultimately the decision was made to make Lutton the interim chairperson as of Dec. 20, following Karloff’s resignation. District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig was made the interim vice-chairperson.
Karloff took the podium in front of the other six board members.
“There’s nothing on the agenda in regards to this, but as of 12 noon, Dec. 20, I resign this position,” Karloff said.
The board still had to vote to approve the resignation. Breunig “reluctantly” moved to accept the resignation. Lutton seconded the motion.
“Doris, I feel real bad,” Lutton said. “You’ve been here a long time and you’ve done a lot of good for this county.”
Then Karloff said her final words to the board.
“I thank each and every one of you,” Karloff. “Working with you has been my privilege. I will miss you, and I wish you all good luck.”
The board gave a round of applause. Karloff had served on the county board since 1985.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a proposal for redrawing Saunders County’s district boundaries.
The proposal came from local government software company gWorks, which draws boundaries by balancing each of Saunders County’s districts by population. The number of residents that gWorks aimed for each district to include was 3,183, which was reached by dividing the county’s total population by seven.
Lindgren said the board rejected previous redistricting proposals because some of the districts included broad land areas in order to include enough of the population base. For instance, District 7, which is represented by Frank Albrecht of Valparaiso, now reaches from the county’s southwestern corner to just shy of the southeastern corner. District 5, represented by John Smaus, also extends from the county’s western border into the Mead area.
“Generally, these people are not known all over the county,” Lindgren said. “They’re known more in their little areas.”
Meanwhile, the Ashland and Wahoo areas are broken into much smaller districts by land area. And Lindgren said in the future, as the cities of Ashland, Wahoo and Yutan grow and the village populations decrease, the cities could be represented by more than one board member per city ward.
Lindgren also noted that District 2, which Karloff represented, had some slight changes that will affect who can apply to take Karloff’s place on the board in 2022 and who can vote for the position. District 2 no longer includes the Wahoo Rural Township, and its southernmost boundary on the north side of Ashland is now shared with District 1 and District 7.
“District 2 has lost some areas that used to be in the district, so some people will not be able to be considered for filling the vacancy,” she said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.