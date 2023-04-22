DAVID CITY – In their first competitive outing of the season, Raymond Central Junior High School’s speech team placed Second in their inaugural appearance at the David City Invitational speech contest April 1.

Junior Central Players speech team Coach Kent R. Millington said that the schools who were represented there offered very tough competition this year.

“In year’s past this meet has been very tough and today was no different,” said Millington. “Central Valley Junior High brought the most entries. We have a smaller team this year so we knew we would have to compete well to overcome the entries difference.”

In individual competition, first through sixth were awarded medals. Medaling for the Junior Central Players were:

First place: Mitchell Hellerich, Informative Public Address; Grace Reed, Serious Prose; Julia Wolfe, Declamation

Second place: Sophia Burt, Impromptu

Third place: Grace Reed, Poetry; Sofia Reed, Impromptu

Fourth place: Sophia Burt, Entertainment

Fifth place: Julia Wolfe, Persuasive; Isabelle Soden, Entertainment; Mitchell Hellerich, Impromptu

Sixth place: Marissa Jensen, Persuasive and Serious Prose; Mitchell Hellerich, Humorous Prose; Isabelle Soden, Impromptu.

“For the sixth graders this was their first competition and I was proud how well they performed. Our veterans anchored the team and gave us great support, too,” said Millington.

Other area youth that competed in David City Invitational included Lauren Hellerich of Valparaiso for the Tall Grass Forensics Club. She placed first in Impromptu Speaking and fourth in Poetry.