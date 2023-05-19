RAYMOND – In the final contest of the year for the Raymond Central Junior High Players, they edged out Norfolk Middle School to take first place.

The Individual Sweepstakes Triathlon winners included Sophia Burt, second place; Mitchell Hellerich, third place; Lauren Hellerich fourth place; Grace Reed, seventh place and Marissa Jensen, eighth place.

This was the second year Raymond Central hosted a junior high tournament. Thirteen area schools were represented at the contest. Three preliminary and one final round was the format of this tournament. The meet featured more than 170 entries, making it one of the largest junior high tournaments in the state.

“We more than doubled the number of schools and entries this year as compared to our first tournament last year. It was great to see the growth in junior high speech over a year ago,” said assistant coach and tournament director Kate Millington. “This wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the terrific support we received from the parent volunteers and high school students who helped make everything a success. We can’t thank them enough.”

Kent R. Millington is stepping down as assistant varsity speech coach and his junior high head coaching duties for Raymond Central.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of this program over the past four decades. From learning so much as a student under legendary coach Dan Johnson to working with all of the great kids who have been a part of the Central Players program. I am truly humbled to say I was a part of it,” he said.

“The administration really has some big shoes to fill when it comes to finding a replacement for Coach Millington. He served unselfishly for many years dedicated to improving not only individual kids but also the program as a whole. Its difficult to find someone whose willingness to sacrifice so much of their personal time to be a coach and Kent did it from behind the scenes. Never wanting to take any of the credit away from the students,” said Volunteer Coach Vaden Hellerich.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Declamation – Julia Wolfe, first place; Marissa Jensen, second.

Dramatic Interpretation – Grace Reed, first place.

Entertainment Speaking – Sophia Burt, second place; Lauren Hellerich, third; Izzy Soden, fifth.

Extemporaneous Speaking – Sophia Burt, second place; Isabelle Soden third.

Humorous Interpretation – Mitchell Hellerich, sixth place.

Impromptu Speaking – Mitchell Hellerich, first place; Lauren Hellerich, second; Sofia Reed, fifth.

Informative Speaking – Sophia Burt, first place; Mitchell Hellerich, third.

Persuasive Speaking – Marissa Jensen, second place; Julia Wolfe, fourth; Roasalie Fairbanks, sixth.

Poetry Interpretation – Grace Reed, first; Lauren Hellerich, fifth.