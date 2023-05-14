MILLARD – The Raymond Central Junior High Speech team competed at the Millard North Invite on Friday, April 21.

Omaha’s Brownell-Talbot won the meet with Raymond Central coming in fourth place.

“This was the largest meet to date we had competed at. It’s always a challenge coming to the Omaha metro area and going head to head with these schools,” said Head Coach Kent R. Millington.

Millington said “There were schools here today that we haven’t competed against all year. It was good to see what other junior high programs from across the area are doing.”

The Millard North Invite featured many Omaha metro schools plus several from surrounding communities.

Trophies were awarded to first and second with medals presented to third through sixth place.

Those receiving awards for the Junior Central Players are listed below.

Informative Public Speaking –Mitchell Hellerich, third place.

Persuasive Public Speaking – Julia Wolfe, fourth place; Marissa Jensen, fifth place.

Dramatic Interpretation –Grace Reed, fifth place.

Poetry – Grace Reed, second place.

Impromptu – Mitchell Hellerich, first place; Sophia Burt, fourth place.

Lauren Hellerich from Valparaiso also competed for the Tall Grass Forensics Club at Millard North. She received sixth place overall in team points. Individually she placed second in Impromptu, fourth in Informative Speaking and sixth in Poetry.