SEWARD – The Mead boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge at Concordia University in Seward on March 18.

The horizontal jumpers led the way for the boys team, with Brandon Koranda securing third place in the long jump by jumping 19-10.75 and fifth place in the triple jump with a mark of 38-8.25. Teammate Hayden Cunningham was seventh in the long jump with a leap of 19-0.

“We expect our horizontal jumpers to be a strength of the team and they started the year well,” said Coach Rod Henkel. “Brandon and Hayden were both consistent with their approach and recorded good marks. Brandon is not sure he wants to triple jump at each meet, but he did have a personal best.”

Eva Georgoulopoulos finished in third place in the 3200 meter run with a time of 14:18.9 to lead the Mead girls and she recorded an eighth place finish in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:38.08. For the boys, Justin Felty finished in sixth place in 12:17 minutes in the 3200 meter run.

“Justin and Eva were not sure about running the 3200 so early in the year, but both placed so that’s a good sign,” Henkel said. “They will continue to drop their times as their practice mileage improves.”

Tyler Else ran a 24.90 200 meter dash to finish in third place for Mead. He had a solid day on the track, Henkel said.

“He had a good season last year, with a few nagging injuries, so if we can keep him healthy he will have a successful senior season,” he added.

Beau LaCroix threw 41-4.25 in the shot put to earn fourth place. Tytus Lee also competed in the shot put for the Mead boys, while Lilly Flynn, Addison O’Brien and Haylie Muhlbach hurled the shot for the girls. None of them placed at the meet, but the coaches are anticipating better marks in the future.

“They had some decent marks to build on,” Henkel said. “We will keep working on technique, but this was a confidence booster for most of them.”

Else, LaCroix and Lee have only been to a few track practices because they were on the team that qualified for the State Basketball Championships in early March.

In a fun race that was for exhibition only, Mead’s mixed 800 meter relay team of Jani Munter, Hayden Goebel, Michelle Huckeby and Tyler Else finished in fifth place with a time of 1:53.307.

The Mead boys finished in ninth place in the team competition out of 16 schools with 19 points. The Mead girls were in 13th place with six points. Although they didn’t score a lot of points, the coaches were happy with the results.

“We coaches were proud of how our kids prepared to compete and then competed,” Henkel said. “We set goals for each of our athletes in each event and we made almost all of those. It was a great way for our top 14 track members to begin the season.”

Other Results:

Girls

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: 11. Kailey Strait, 11.81

60 m Dash –Prelims: Addison O’Brien, 9.42

1600 m Run – 8. Eva Georgoulopoulos, 6:38.08

200 m Dash – 11. Michelle Huckeby, 30.47

Shot Put – 9. Lilly Flynn, 30-8.25; 23. Addison O’Brien, 27-4.5; 39. Haylie Muhlbach, 23-4.5

Long Jump – 16. Janie Munter, 14-3.75; 21. Michelle Huckeby, 13-9.75; 30. Dailey Strait, 13-2.25

Boys

60 m Hurdles – Prelims: 12. Hayden Goebel, 11.72

60 m Dash – Prelims: 13. Tyler Else, 7.65

400 m Dash – 29. Matt Hanson, 1:05.94

800 m Run – 28. Matt Hanson, 2:51.53

Shot Put – 22. Tytus Lee, 36-1.5

Long Jump – 7. Hayden Cunningham, 19-0

High Jump – 11. Matt Hanson, 5-2