Johnson offers new form of broadcasting with Saunders County Online

WAHOO – Kelly Johnson’s career has taken him in many directions, from radio DJ to ballroom dance instructor to senior risk analyst for a large stockbroker. Things have now come full circle, as he is back to broadcasting, but this time with a local spin.

Johnson started Saunders County Online in June 2021. The all-inclusive multimedia station uses an online platform, including a website and social media, to provide music and news for the local area.

In March, Johnson opened a studio in a storefront in Wahoo. The studio looks out onto Fifth Street for a view of the heart of downtown Wahoo as he broadcasts news and music.

Johnson grew up in central Minnesota, moving to Nebraska as a teenager after the death of his father. Following graduation from Papillion La Vista Community Schools, he answered an ad for a ballroom dance instructor and later moved to Arizona to continue that career. He came back to Nebraska to attend college.

He met his wife, Julie, at Grace College of the Bible in Omaha. She led the theater program there, something in which Johnson was also involved.

The couple has four children, ranging in age from 5 to 16. They are involved in sports, music, theater and other activities at Wahoo Public Schools.

Johnson’s broadcasting career began with a part-time job during college. Johnson took an overnight position at the college radio station. Later, he moved into the mid-day announcer spot.

In his five years at the college radio station, Johnson learned many aspects of broadcasting. He used that experience to earn a job with Mitchell Broadcasting in Omaha in 1997.

Mitchell Broadcasting had purchased radio stations in Fremont. Johnson was on the team that was assigned to get the new stations going.

In 2000, Mitchell Broadcasting sold its stations, and Johnson began looking for another job in radio. His search was unsuccessful, but he landed a job with TD Ameritrade, where he became a senior margin and option trading risk analyst.

Johnson stayed at TD Ameritrade for 10 years, but ultimately left because of the pressure.

“It was a little bit too stressful,” he said.

He spent the next six years working in inventory control at Platte Valley Equipment. But his heart was still in radio, and in 2016 he got back into broadcasting at Real Country 97.3 FM in Blair as the morning show host.

Johnson was happy to be back in radio, but changes at the station led his broadcasting career in another direction.

He wanted to use the forum to help the community.

“My heart was community-minded,” he said. “How can I be more involved in the community?”

In late 2019, the owner of a 100-watt FM radio station in Blair contacted Johnson about joining his company. Johnson said yes, but only if he was allowed to find a new format and work with the local schools.

Johnson began curating a mix of music spanning from the ‘60s to today. The selection includes country, pop and contemporary Christian songs – a wide variety to match the varied makeup of listeners.

“We have a blend of people so we might as well find popular songs that people recognize from every genre,” he said.

Blair Radio launched on Dec. 1, 2019. Within a few months, the country was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson had started creating content with the local schools in Blair. As the pandemic closed the schools, he was left with programming holes to fill.

Instead of seeing the pandemic as a handicap, Johnson chose to use it to his advantage. He began interviewing local business owners, asking them how they were dealing with the pandemic.

Blair Radio became a source of information about the virus and the ensuing pandemic. Even though the situation was very fluid, Johnson focused on providing news that was factual by going straight to local health experts. His regular guests included representatives from Three Rivers Public Health Department, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Blair Community Schools and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

“People could access it at any time,” he said.

Johnson started to incorporate video recordings and livestreaming. He started an online feature for the Blair senior class to honor the students who were not going to be able to have their regular graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

As the pandemic continued in 2020, livestreaming became a way for the public to share in events that were still being held. Johnson livestreamed 4-H events at the Washington County Fair in Arlington that year, where audiences were limited.

Last year, the pandemic began to wane and public events returned. But the popularity of livestreaming continued, and with it, so did Johnson’s options for expanding the service. He provided live coverage of the Washington County Fair again, as well as the Saunders County Fair and the county fair in Harrison County, Iowa.

Johnson also partnered with a local internet sports broadcaster to provide video and livestreaming for Blair High School sports events.

Johnson had been commuting from his home in Malmo to Blair for about six years. As he drove through Saunders County each day, he began to see the potential of expanding his brand of multi-media broadcasting into the area where he was raising his family.

“I live here, so why can’t I do the same thing here?” he thought.

The new website and Facebook page for Saunders County Online launched the night before Wahoo celebrated its 150th birthday. He began sharing content from the four-day event, which had been postponed for a year by the pandemic.

The content quickly gained popularity.

“People started sharing,” he said.

He also came up with more ideas to create content, like Feed the Farmer, which provided a meal for a farm crew, delivered personally by Johnson. Another program teams Johnson with the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce to feature a Business of the Week.

The Feed the Farmer program is funded by sponsors, as are all of Johnson’s broadcasting ventures. He chose the nonprofit model because it gives him more flexibility. He can interview a subject for as long as he wants, he said, rather than fit the information into a certain time slot.

Like the music that plays on Blair Radio, Johnson hand-picked the songs for Saunders County Online. The playlists are different for each station. Although he includes music of all genres, the songs must meet a Christian-based criteria Johnson has established.

“I’ve chosen every single song that plays,” he said.

Music brings people to his websites and social media pages.

“It’s important because it gives a reason for people to tune in,” he said.

Once there, the listeners can find more content. Johnson plans to expand news offerings for Saunders County Online to give his audience a more well-rounded experience.

“Every aspect of their community is right there at one spot,” he said.

And right now, Johnson is providing all of this content himself.

“At this point in time, I am the morning show host, information gatherer, producer of online content and also the fundraiser,” he said.

But as Saunders County Online and Blair Radio continue to expand, Johnson will be looking to hire employees.

“All of this is growing,” he said. “I need to step into a narrower area and have people take on other areas.”

Johnson hopes to partner with the local schools, as he did in Blair. There, students help broadcast sporting events, concerts and programs.

As he expands Saunders County Online, Johnson’s aim remains the same – to provide one place for local news and information.

“It’s all about giving small town communities their voice back,” he said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.