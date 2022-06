WAHOO – Jerry and Arlene (Brodd) Johnson were married June 24, 1962 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo and they will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday June, 26.

An open house will be held Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Building on the east side of Lake Wanahoo.

The celebration will be hosted by their children: Bryce and Dana Johnson, Valerie and Tom Foster and their five grandchildren.

Please no gifts, just your presence.