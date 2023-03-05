LINCOLN – The Lincoln Municipal Band is announces the 30th annual John Shildneck Young Artist Competition. The winning Young Artist will perform as a soloist with the band on a concert in the summer of 2023.

The competition is open to musicians, middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday on or before July 2, 2023, and perform on woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments. Those auditioning must be residents of Nebraska or currently studying with a Nebraska teacher.

For the preliminary round, competitors must submit a recorded audition of the piece they wish to play with the band as an mp3 via email, as well as a completed application form and $5.00 non-refundable fee. The solo must be available with band accompaniment. Applications and recordings must be received by noon on Wednesday, March 29, and finalists will be notified by Monday, April 10. Finalists will be invited to a live audition on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.

The winner will receive a $750 prize, the opportunity to perform with the Lincoln Municipal Band at the first summer concert on Sunday, July 2, at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell at Antelope Park, and recognition in the program. The runner-up will receive a $250 prize and recognition in the program.

For more information, please contact the Lincoln Municipal Band business office at 402-477-7899 or email lmb@artsincorporated.org.

The 2022 winner is Alex Hoffman. Hoffman is a music education major, trombonist, and conductor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has been a member of the UNL Symphonic Band, UNL Wind Ensemble, UNL Symphony Orchestra and the Nebraska Trombone Ensemble. Hoffman is a substitute trombone in Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and is the trombonist in the Quintessential Brass Quintet. He has participated in both solo trombone and conducting masterclasses, including an Omaha Symphony masterclass with Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl. He is a student of Dr. Scott Anderson at UNL and has additional studies with Dr. Jay Wise. Hoffman is a graduate of Millard West High School in Omaha.