Jisa Farmstead Cheese receives business builder grant

LINCOLN – Jisa Farmstead Cheese, a Nebraska dairy located in Brainard, is one of 31 dairy companies and cooperatives in an 11-state region selected to receive a Dairy Business Builder grant. The grants were made available through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Dairy Business Builder grant program encourages small- to medium-sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, and processors in the Midwest to pursue innovative projects such as diversifying on-farm activity, creating value-added products, enhancing dairy byproducts, and creating or enhancing dairy export programs. The reimbursement grants of up to $100,000 each are awarded following a competitive review process.

“We’re focused on supporting dairy growth, innovation and development in this state today and in the future as dairy products are one of Nebraska’s top 10 commodities,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton. “If you are a Nebraska dairy or dairy processor looking to expand and improve your business, consider applying for a Dairy Business Builder grant in the future. The program is designed to encourage growth in the dairy industry.”

DBIA is supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since its inception as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, DBIA has administered approximately $7 million in grants to 88 dairy businesses within its 11-state service area of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The program also offers technical assistance and education to dairy farmers and processors in the region.

To view the complete list of DBIA awards to the 31 dairy companies and cooperatives, visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-awards-december-2022. The Dairy Business Builder Grant program will open for its next cycle of grant applications in February 2023. Questions on the grant program may be directed to Allissa Troyer at 531-220-9211 or allissa.troyer@nebraska.gov.