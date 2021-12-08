Irish vacation turns into COVID nightmare for local couple

“You’d better have insurance, or you could have some heavy liabilities,” he said.

International travel has become much more complex, Glenn said, with lots of questions about which COVID-19 tests are accepted and where vaccination proof is required. He said he arrived five hours early for his return flight to the U.S. so he would have plenty of time to get a required negative test, then get in line to board his flight.

This all comes as international travel bookings have surged, Glenn said, because of pent-up demand after months of restrictions.

The Gottschalks said they booked their flight to Ireland almost a year ago, when airline tickets were dirt cheap, on the assumption that the pandemic would have waned by now.

Craig said there didn’t seem to be a compelling reason not to take the trip – they take precautions at home, such as avoiding crowds and not dining out. They received their vaccinations as soon as they could. Plus, they had been saving for the trip.

The couple are not sure where they got exposed, Nebraska or Ireland, but think that it would be a good idea to get a COVID-19 test before such a trip to avoid an unexpected, unbudgeted longer stay.

“I can’t say I regret coming,” Craig said. “I wanted to be here. It was our choice. But you need to be prepared for that contingency.”