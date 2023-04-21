WAHOO – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will hold a public information open house meeting regarding proposed improvements to the intersection of US Highway 77 (US 77) and Nebraska Highway 109 (N-109) in Saunders County. The meeting will be held at the Wahoo Public Library, 637 N. Maple Street, Wahoo on Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be no formal presentation.

The proposed project would build a roundabout at the intersection of US-77 and N-109 near the Wahoo Airport at mile marker (MM) 95.06.

Construction could begin as early as spring of 2024 with completion anticipated by fall of 2024.

Construction of the proposed project would be phased with segments closed and traffic detoured. US-77 would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. N-109 would be temporarily closed and traffic detoured. Additional details will be available online and at the information open house.

Details regarding the project will be provided at the public meeting and personnel from the Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions, receive comments, and discuss any aspect of the proposed highway improvement project. For those unable to attend, additional information on the project, as well as all meeting materials, will be available on the NDOT website after the meeting at: ndot.info/13502.

Feedback and comments on the project can be submitted on the NDOT website now through May 12.