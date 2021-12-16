Inbody inducted into Appellate Court Hall of Fame

WAHOO – In Rett Inbody’s study, a poster hangs on the wall that reads “Rules for Baseball” at the crest, but “Baseball” is crossed off and is replaced with “Life” in red capital letters. Eight inspirational baseball-themed double entendres follow, stuff like No. 2, “Each morning starts a whole new ball game.”
It’s the kind of familiar advice you might see taped on the wall of a high school locker room, or in a Frosted Flakes commercial, but it’s nonetheless sage guidance for how to take on life’s challenges with a positive attitude.
The first one reads “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” In his life, as a college football athletic trainer, as a law clerk, as a county court judge, district court judge and appellate court judge; as a father, as a coach and as a grandfather, Inbody has played the game, and the awards decorating his study suggest he has played it well.
Now retired, Inbody – who lived in Wahoo for almost 50 years and still gets his haircut and buys cars in town – gets to sit back and soak it all in.
Inbody wasn’t expecting to receive his most recent award, but he was still pleased to be inducted into the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal Hall of Fame in October.
“I was really surprised, really, I had no clue that that was happening,” he said.
The council’s induction resolution wrote of Inbody: “Whereas Everett O. Inbody is a respected member of the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal. He has provided extraordinary service to this organization in various capacities.”
Inbody served on numerous committees for the council, particularly in the past decade, and he still contributes by coordinating its GEMS (Great Educational Moments) law video series.
“It kind of keeps me busy,” he said. “So I keep my finger in (law) a little bit.”
In retirement, Inbody enjoys the relaxation – every day is a Saturday but Sunday, he said. But he’s also kept busy by his grandkids, who range in age from early childhood to high school.
He tells stories like you expect a grandfather would. One can imagine Inbody sitting in an armchair with one of his grandkids resting on his knee as he tells them about the time that he and the late Lancaster County District Judge Bernie McGinn busted a hole in a wall at the old Schulte Field House on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus to clear room for a makeshift football weight room. Or the time he took his son’s eighth-grade basketball team to Sioux Falls to coach them at a 64-team tournament championship.
Sports have played a central role in Inbody’s life, going back to his childhood, and it eventually provided him the opportunity to get his college education. But he had to work for it.
Step up to the plate and be ready to swing.
When Inbody was 12, his father, who worked as a district manager for ag company Occo Feeds, died of colon cancer.
“That was real traumatic,” Inbody said.
That left Inbody’s mother as a single mother of three who at the time worked as a secretary at an insurance company. She wasn’t making enough money to support the family, so she began flipping houses before it was cool. The family lived in four different houses between seventh grade and when he graduated from high school in 1964.
Inbody had hoped to play football in high school and college, but he was born with only one kidney, which meant he wasn’t able to pass a physical. To compromise, he became a high school sports student manager, and when that wasn’t enough, he learned to tape ankles and started working as an athletic trainer to be closer to the game.
When it came time to apply to colleges, Inbody’s experience as an athletic trainer lit up his resume, and he was accepted into the five colleges he had applied to. He chose the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and he was soon on the road and in the locker room taping ankles for Bob Devaney’s football program, the men’s gymnastics team, the track team, and the baseball team.
“So I missed a lot of school,” Inbody said. “I bought a recorder, and I had a friend tape lectures so I could listen to them when I got back.”
When Inbody got his undergraduate degree, he wasn’t sure how he was going to pay for law school. UNL athletic trainer Paul Schneider made him a sweet deal. Inbody would continue to tape ankles for the football team, but a new responsibility was to keep an eye on the football team’s handball courts on the Schulte Field House’s second floor. Only the football team was to have access. There, Inbody could get paid to do his law school homework and be around Devaney as his program turned into a football dynasty.
“When you were out there watching it, he was kind of like the general watching the troops. He was not in there, dictating what needed to be done and how to do it,” Inbody said. “He delegated. He was a great delegator.”
If they can pitch it, you can hit it.
When Inbody was in the third grade, he discovered a section at the Hastings Public Library devoted entirely to biographies of historical figures, and he was hooked immediately.
“I found those and I just started reading them,” Inbody says. “Just the way things were as compared to how they are now … I mean, it was just kind of fascinating to me, and that, in some ways, it all seemed the same. It kind of repeats itself.”
His interest in history and politics continued into adolescence. He attended trials at the Adams County Courthouse for fun, and he appeared as a bailiff in his school’s production of “Inherit the Wind.”
After he graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, Inbody was picked up full-time by Wahoo-based firm Haessler and Sullivan, where Inbody had worked part-time while in law school. Bob Sullivan was the Saunders County attorney at the time, so Sullivan hired Inbody as the deputy county attorney and put him on the Nebraska Crime Commission when the commission was in its infancy.
Inbody stayed with Haessler and Sullivan for 16 years, running for county attorney once in 1974, losing to a classmate of his, Curtis Bromm. Inbody says he didn’t help his cause by running as a Republican while working at a firm where the two partners were Democrats.
“At that point, I realized politics does play an issue,” Inbody said. “I was a Republican in sheep’s clothing.”
In 1982, Haessler received a call from incumbent Nebraska Gov. Charles Thone, who at the time was running against Democratic candidate Bob Kerrey. Thone was looking for a campaign chairman for Saunders County.
“George (Haessler) told him ‘No, I won’t do that, but I know someone who will,’” Inbody said.
Kerry won the election and took office in 1983. When the Saunders County Court judge position opened up in 1986, Inbody decided to apply.
“Just because I thought I might have a shot,” he said.
But it seemed Inbody’s political ties were again going to work against him. The governor had four candidates include two Kerry allies. It was highly likely that Kerry would nominate one of the other candidates.
“I would say it was astronomical,” Inbody said.
In the middle of a county court trial, however, Inbody received some good news.
“The clerk magistrate walked in and whispered something to the judge,” Inbody said. “And the judge said ‘We’re going to take a recess at this time. Mr. Inbody, the governor is on the line, you need to go take the call.’ So I went over and took it, and he told me he was appointing me as the county court judge.”
His appointment to the county court bench started a steady rise that led him to the fifth Judicial District court bench in 1991, and finally to the Nebraska Court of Appeals in 1995.
As an appellate court judge, Inbody was known for prioritizing juvenile cases – particularly termination of parental rights cases – because of the negative psychological impact that the courts can have on children. He said some juvenile cases could take more than six months to reach a resolution. As the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, from 2004 to 2014, he developed a system to move such cases through the courts with minimal delay.
“The theory that I expressed was that a day in a life of a child is much more meaningful, and there’s fewer of them than a day in the life of an adult,” he said. “I tried real hard to make the juvenile cases the number one priority, because I really felt like those kids should be given the opportunity to try and make something out of their lives.
“The sooner they get some sense of continuity, of permanency, then they’ve got a better shot of having something happen.”
Inbody said he felt an obligation to the law profession that he try to move as high up in the system as he could, but when he was given the option to move to Lincoln after being appointed to the appellate court, he had to again consider the fragile psyche of a child. His youngest son, Ben, was about to start his freshman year of high school, and he didn’t want him to have to face the change of switching schools.
But there may have been another consideration in play. By then, Inbody and his family were part of Wahoo’s fabric. Their roots were planted. After all, Inbody had at least a share of responsibility in building one of the greatest basketball dynasties in high school sports history, right in Wahoo.
Every chance at bat is
another chance for a home run.
The Wahoops story began following a tragedy. Inbody and his wife had recently welcomed a newborn daughter, but she was born with a weak immune system and soon contracted the flu. She died at six weeks.
The weight of the memories was heavy on the family, so while they were having a new home built in Wahoo, they moved briefly to Woodcliff Lakes near Fremont. Their two-year-old son Bernie turned to sports to cope.
“The whole time we were at that cabin, all Bernie could do was play basketball,” Inbody said. “He was pretending he was dribbling and he was shooting, he was passing to himself. And from there, he just continued to play and play and play.”
Inbody said that by the time Bernie was in second grade, he and his classmates would play pickup basketball at recess.
“Well, basketball is not a game that you can just pick up later in life,” Inbody said. “You got to have skills when you’re younger and develop them. So I decided that if that’s what they were going to do, they were going to learn to play the right way.”
Inbody reached out to a group of Wahoo dads to get their help launching a youth basketball program that emphasized fundamentals and playing as a team.
“The pass is just as important as the shot,” Inbody said. “So it’s really important that you learn to move without the ball, and you learn your footwork, you learn these things.”
He approached the Wahoo Civic Center, which at the time in the late 1970s had a program for third graders up to sixth graders.
“And I said, I’ve got a group of second graders that are really wanting to play. And I’m convinced after watching them at recess that they could probably play with and maybe even beat most of the third graders.”
He got his approval, and Bernie’s team was soon playing against the older kids. They didn’t always win, but they were at least competitive, Inbody said.
He noticed at the Civic Center, though, that some teams would receive better instruction than others, depending on who their coach was, which meant players would get left behind as others excelled. Inbody had a solution.
“I broke it down so that we had stations,” he said. “And so every kid, whether they’re a second grader, whether they’re a fourth grader, they’re going to learn the exact same thing. They’re going to learn how to shoot the ball, they’re going to learn how to pass, you’re going to learn how to bounce pass it as well as throw it to someone chest high.
“I said, I want to treat everybody the same. So (the Civic Center) bought into the program. And that’s what we started doing.”
Over the years, the program grew, and Inbody coached Bernie’s team. And as he had challenged them to play against older kids as second graders, he continued to take them to tournaments where they were the youngest team, or from the smallest town.
“When they were fifth graders, we went to (a tournament in Fremont), and we played almost all sixth grade teams. And we just got crushed. Just got crushed.”
Other coaches around town expressed concern that Inbody’s program might burn kids out on basketball before they even got to high school.
“I said, I’ve been with these kids now for three years, and the thing we are not going to do with them as a group is burn them out. Now, there may be some individuals that don’t want to play, but you’re going to always have some kids that want to play.”
They returned to that same tournament in Fremont the next year, and this time, they returned to Wahoo as champions.
At that point, the team was called “Wahoo Gold.” His wife Patti told him they needed a more unique name. Inbody asked what she had in mind. “Hmm…how about Wahoops.”
When Bernie was in middle school, the Wahoops team scheduled as many area teams as they could; the more challenging, the better.
“We’d play the Gladiators from Omaha, which was the best team in town. They’d clobber us. Played Millard West, Millard South, Elkhorn. We’d play anybody we could play.”
Later in the season, they’d travel to Midwest tournaments with mixed results.
“But you could see we were improving. I mean, the losses weren’t discouraging the kids. They were just making them want to play that much harder.”
At the end of Bernie’s eighth-grade year, Inbody took the team to Sioux Falls to play in a 64-team tournament as a finale before the kids joined the high school team the next year, and they won the whole thing. Inbody still has the trophy displayed proudly on top of a cabinet in his study.
“And then, the next year, when those kids were freshmen, that’s when they started the 114-game win streak.”
Inbody doesn’t take credit for the dynasty.
“But I think I contributed.”
Always keep your eye on the ball.
Inbody found that the principles he learned in sports often carried over into fatherhood and work. And now into retirement, they still serve as foundations for his outlook on working with others and his perspective on life.
“Whether it’s work or law or basketball or football, it’s all working together,” Inbody said. “It’s understanding that you may not be at your best, but the team is more important than the individual. You hope that the team is going to be better than any individual himself.”
There’s always going to be another obstacle, he said. What separates people is the way they approach them.
“I’ve always said that life is a series of problems. And you just move from one problem to the other. The people that are successful are the ones that can resolve the problem to the extent that they can put it behind them and move on.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.