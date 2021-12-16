Inbody inducted into Appellate Court Hall of Fame

Kerry won the election and took office in 1983. When the Saunders County Court judge position opened up in 1986, Inbody decided to apply.

“Just because I thought I might have a shot,” he said.

But it seemed Inbody’s political ties were again going to work against him. The governor had four candidates include two Kerry allies. It was highly likely that Kerry would nominate one of the other candidates.

“I would say it was astronomical,” Inbody said.

In the middle of a county court trial, however, Inbody received some good news.

“The clerk magistrate walked in and whispered something to the judge,” Inbody said. “And the judge said ‘We’re going to take a recess at this time. Mr. Inbody, the governor is on the line, you need to go take the call.’ So I went over and took it, and he told me he was appointing me as the county court judge.”

His appointment to the county court bench started a steady rise that led him to the fifth Judicial District court bench in 1991, and finally to the Nebraska Court of Appeals in 1995.