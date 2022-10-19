PRAGUE – The family of Karen Houfek is celebrating their wonderful mom and grandma by hosting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Oct. 29. Help them celebrate by sending her some birthday wishes to Karen Houfek, 1944 County Road 25, Prague, NE 68050.
Houfek, 80th
