Honor Roll students named at Mead

MEAD – Mead Junior/Senior High School recently announced the fourth quarter honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.
“A” HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade – Wyatt Engel and Abram Lee.
Eighth grade – Caden Swanson.
Sophomores – Brynn Halladay, Christopher Hanson, Emily Kuhr and Haylie Muhlbach.
Juniors – Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison and Sage Holloway.
Seniors – AJ Carritt, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Bailee Kovar, Laura Kuhr, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka, Tyler Pickworth and Emily Quinn.
“B” HONOR ROLL
Seventh grade – Leigha Divoll, Alivia Dunaway, Oliver Halladay, Rylee Harmon, Avalea Marshall and Anne Nygren.
Eighth grade – Stella Charles, Preston Price, Jacob Richards and Taylar Shull.
Freshmen – Mason Coyle, Aaron Hering, Tytus Lee, Trey Siske, Samuel Springbett and Ariel Subbert.
Sophomores – Mason Christensen, Emmett Couch, Libby Ferguson, Eva Georgoulopoulos, Michelle Huckeby, Kaidence Mohn, Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Colby Sorensen, Paige Williams and Tristan Zwiener.
Juniors – Luke Carritt and Janie Munter.
Seniors – Jacqueline Cruz, George Georgoulopoulos, Bailey Langemeier, Brianna Lemke and Meghan Richards.