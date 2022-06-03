 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honor Roll students named at Mead

MEAD – Mead Junior/Senior High School recently announced the fourth quarter honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.

“A” HONOR ROLL

Seventh grade – Wyatt Engel and Abram Lee.

Eighth grade – Caden Swanson.

Sophomores – Brynn Halladay, Christopher Hanson, Emily Kuhr and Haylie Muhlbach.

Juniors – Tye Dickes, Trevor Ellison and Sage Holloway.

Seniors – AJ Carritt, Riah Engel, Kaitlyn Hanson, Emily Hebenstreit, Jacob Hering, Bailee Kovar, Laura Kuhr, Megan Luetkenhaus, Demmy Patocka, Tyler Pickworth and Emily Quinn.

“B” HONOR ROLL

Seventh grade – Leigha Divoll, Alivia Dunaway, Oliver Halladay, Rylee Harmon, Avalea Marshall and Anne Nygren.

Eighth grade – Stella Charles, Preston Price, Jacob Richards and Taylar Shull.

Freshmen – Mason Coyle, Aaron Hering, Tytus Lee, Trey Siske, Samuel Springbett and Ariel Subbert.

Sophomores – Mason Christensen, Emmett Couch, Libby Ferguson, Eva Georgoulopoulos, Michelle Huckeby, Kaidence Mohn, Samuel Popken, Brenna Schulz, Colby Sorensen, Paige Williams and Tristan Zwiener.

Juniors – Luke Carritt and Janie Munter.

Seniors – Jacqueline Cruz, George Georgoulopoulos, Bailey Langemeier, Brianna Lemke and Meghan Richards.

