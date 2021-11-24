Hometown Holidays kicks off Christmas season

WAHOO – For 10 years, the Wahoo Christmas season has kicked off with the Hometown Holidays celebration.

This year will be no exception. The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in downtown Wahoo.

The pandemic modified last year’s event, eliminating major activities like the lighted parade, tree lighting ceremony and ball drop.

Things are not quite back up to pre-pandemic levels, but there are more activities on the schedule for this year’s Hometown Holidays that will bring people downtown to amp up their holiday spirit.

“We’d love people to come down town and drive or walk through, and while they’re at it, stop in to retail locations,” said Theresa Klein, executive director of the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce.

The lighted parade, a mainstay of Hometown Holidays for many years, is still on hold. Instead, the parade will be in reverse, with visitors driving or walking by the lighted parade entries and decorated business windows. The Christmas Cruise, as it is called, will last from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The businesses that are participating in the Christmas Cruise will be listed on the Chamber’s Facebook page on Nov. 30 and will also be available at Wahoo Public Library and the Chamber Office.