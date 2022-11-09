Hollst, Josoff, Hancock elected to Yutan school board

YUTAN – Voters in the Yutan school district have chosen one incumbent and two newcomers to serve on the Yutan Board of Education for the next four years.

Unofficial results show Gary Hollst Jr. received the top number of votes in the election. Hollst earned 293 votes.

Incumbent Danny Josoff received 288 votes to retain his seat on the school board.

Challenger Bill Hancock’s 266 votes garnered him third place and the third seat on the board.

Incumbent Molly Lloyd received 239 votes and was not re-elected. Challenger Judy Daniell received 226 votes.

There were seven votes cast for write-ins.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.